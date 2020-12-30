Here's What Biden's Team Had to Say About the GOP Challenging the Election Results

Republican congressmen and Sen. Josh Hawley have lined up to challenge the 2020 presidential election results when they are due to be certified on Jan. 6th. In order to successfully challenge the election results, there must be a minimum of one member from the House of Representatives and one member from the Senate. Having those members is crucial to trigger a debate – and vote – on the objection to the certification. It means the results from individual states can, theoretically, be tossed out.

Despite meeting those minimum requirements, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' team insist the two will still be the next president and vice president, The Hill reported.

“This is merely a formality,” incoming White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Wednesday. “It certainly should be treated as such by people who are covering it. And regardless of whatever antics anyone is up to on Jan. 6, President-elect Biden will be sworn in on the 20th.”

Psaki reminded reporters that Biden oversaw the certification of President Donald Trump's election results while he finished out his term as vice president. It was an obvious hint that Vice President Mike Pence should do the same for Biden and Harris.

“Just as a reminder, then Vice President Biden presided over the certification of Donald Trump’s win in 2017,” she explained. “Vice President [Richard] Nixon presided over the certification of John F. Kennedy’s win. Vice President [Al] Gore presided over the certification of George W. Bush’s win.”

Congressmen Mo Brooks (AL), Paul Gosar (AZ), Matt Gaetz (FL), Louie Gohmert (TX), Jim Jordan (OH) and Scott Perry (PA) were spotted meeting in the White House over this issue. Brooks, Gosar, Gaetz and Congresswoman-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA) have all said they would object to certifying the results.