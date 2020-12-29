Joe Biden Had Another Sad Gaffe Today

Throughout the course of his run for president, Joe Biden has been full of gaffes. He has managed to "forget" important information, like what office he was running for, who his wife and sister are, what day Super Tuesday falls on, and the name of the Chinese President, Xi Jingping.

It should come as no surprise that Biden had another gaffe when on Tuesday he referred to Kamala Harris as "president-elect." He made the comments during a press conference after Harris received the first dose of the Wuhan coronavirus vaccine. Yes, it is the same vaccine that she said she would never receive while President Donald Trump was in office.

We all knew Harris was going to be running the show. Joe is too far gone to run the country. That is why he spent the majority of the campaign hidden in his basement. It is why Kamala was the face of the campaign, at least on the ground. And that is why, in theory, most people are referring to Biden as a figurehead. Kamala will be running the show.

Plus, who could forget that Harris herself referred to their administration as the "Harris administration" not too long ago?

Proof that Harris is and will be forever running the show ?? pic.twitter.com/UUYP7aONOs — Beth Baumann (@eb454) September 15, 2020

It didn't help their case when Biden himself called their administration the "Harris-Biden administration."

Democrat Presidential nominee Joe Biden calls it the “Harris-Biden administration” pic.twitter.com/i7lbkPIddI — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 15, 2020

Hold on, folks. It's going to be a bumpy ride.