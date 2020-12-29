Kamala Harris Receives Coronavirus Vaccine She Previously Opposed

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris received the first dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday morning, following President-elect Joe Biden and officials in the Trump administration. Harris encouraged Americans to trust the vaccine, saying that the development is “about saving lives,” and that she “trusts the scientists.”

.@SenKamalaHarris receives the #Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, "I want to encourage everyone to get the vaccine. It is relatively painless. It happens really quickly, it is safe... This is about saving lives. I trust the scientists." pic.twitter.com/jm2ZKy6C2Q — CSPAN (@cspan) December 29, 2020

Just 3 months ago, during the general election, the vice president-elect undermined public confidence in vaccine development, via Operation Warp Speed, and said that she would not trust a vaccination developed under the supervision of the Trump administration.

“I will say that I would not trust Donald Trump. And it would have to be a credible source of information that talks about the efficacy and the reliability of whatever he's talking about. I will not take his word for it," Harris said in September.

Kamala Harris said that President Donald Trump's word alone on any potential coronavirus vaccine is not enough: "I would not trust his word. I would trust the word of public health experts and scientists but not Donald Trump" #CNNSOTU https://t.co/MM3NELp1lt pic.twitter.com/H4nF2Bn4T4 — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) September 6, 2020

Harris did not offer credit to Operation Warp Speed and the Trump administration for the remarkable vaccine development and distribution efforts, as President-elect Biden did.