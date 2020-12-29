Vaccine

Kamala Harris Receives Coronavirus Vaccine She Previously Opposed

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Dec 29, 2020 1:00 PM
  Share   Tweet  
Kamala Harris Receives Coronavirus Vaccine She Previously Opposed

Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris received the first dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday morning, following President-elect Joe Biden and officials in the Trump administration. Harris encouraged Americans to trust the vaccine, saying that the development is “about saving lives,” and that she “trusts the scientists.”

Just 3 months ago, during the general election, the vice president-elect undermined public confidence in vaccine development, via Operation Warp Speed, and said that she would not trust a vaccination developed under the supervision of the Trump administration.

“I will say that I would not trust Donald Trump. And it would have to be a credible source of information that talks about the efficacy and the reliability of whatever he's talking about. I will not take his word for it," Harris said in September.

Harris did not offer credit to Operation Warp Speed and the Trump administration for the remarkable vaccine development and distribution efforts, as President-elect Biden did.

  Share on Facebook
  Tweet
Share on Parler

True Villains in Latest Cancel Culture Disgrace Are Those Who Groveled Before Woke Mob
Guy Benson

McConnell Blocks Sen. Sanders' Call to Vote on $2,000 Stimulus
Cortney O'Brien
What If I Were to Tell You COVID Cases Would Be Declining Nationally If Not For One State
Matt Vespa
Biden Promise to Asylum Seekers: 'Starting on Day One' We’re Going to Roll Back Trump’s Restrictions
Julio Rosas
WHO Official's Latest Comment About COVID-19 Has People Wondering If It's a 'Warning or a Threat'
Leah Barkoukis

Survey: The Future GOP Voters Want Can Be Summed Up In Three Simple Words
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular