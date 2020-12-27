wuhan coronavirus
Kirstie Alley Has Her Own COVID Relief Proposal

Beth Baumann
|
Posted: Dec 27, 2020 1:00 PM
Source: Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

President Donald Trump made clear last week that he would not sign the $900 billion Wuhan coronavirus relief bill that passed in both chambers of Congress. He said he wanted Congress to get rid of the wasteful pork spending found in the bill and bump direct cash payments up to $2,000 per person, up from the $600 both chambers agreed to.

Democrats, like Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (NY) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (CA), have said they would be more than willing to up the direct cash payment amount. But others, like Sen. Bernie Sanders (VT), said Trump needs to sign the bill and Congress would then work to increase the amount each American receives.

Congress seems to be waiting for the president to sign the bill even though Trump has threatened to outright veto it.

Actress Kirstie Alley, a well-known Hollywood celebrity and supporter of President Trump, on Sunday had a suggestion of her own: keep Congress from being paid for six months and give each American $1,000. 

While she was on the topic of politics, she also addressed the issue of multiple genders. 

She seems pretty open to addressing other issues. Both of her proposals and takes are something most Americans can agree with.

Most Popular