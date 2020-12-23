Trump Campaign Drops New Ad About Alleged Voter Fraud in Swing States

The Trump campaign on Wednesday dropped a new ad about alleged voter fraud that took place in the swing state of Georgia on Election Day.

"America deserved an honest election. This is what they caught," the voice over says as footage pans to security footage allegedly showing suitcases of ballots being wheeled into the ballot counting area. "Suitcases of ballots and out of state voters and illegal aliens voting, dead people voting in Wisconsin, poll watchers denied access in Pennsylvania, Trump votes discarded in Arizona, and clerks facing felony charges in Michigan."

"The evidence is overwhelming," the ad states.

The voiceover ends the ad by encouraging voters to contact their state legislators and governors to "demand they hear the evidence" to "help President Trump."

Even though the Electoral College has certified former Vice President Joe Biden as the election winner, President Trump and his team have pushed forward with challenges to the election results. The Trump campaign filed a petition with the United States Supreme Court on Sunday. The campaign is effectively asking the high court to review lower court decisions in the case, Donald J. Trump for President v. Kathy Boockvar, Secretary of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

According to the petition, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court illegally changed the state's voting by-mail laws by extending the deadline ballots could be received and counted. The only way that can legally be changed is for the state legislature to pass legislation extending the deadline, something the Pennsylvania legislature failed to do. Instead, Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar extended the deadline three days later.

The Trump campaign also took issue with ballot counting and challenges that took place during the count. They claim Republican challengers who were allowed to be in the room had to be six feet away, which made it impossible for them to adequately validate each ballot being counted.

In addition to planning a court strategy, Republicans in the House plan to challenge the election results on Jan. 6, when the election is scheduled to be certified.

Congressman Mo Brooks (R-AL), who is leading the charge in the House, believes Trump's path to victory is no longer in the courts but rather in the House of representatives. As the House moves to certify the election results, they most go state-by-state. All it takes is one representative and one senator to object to that state's results. The congressman says those states that are called into question should be thrown out. If that happens in enough battleground states, then neither Trump nor Biden would hit the 270 electoral votes to win the Electoral College. That would mean the House would pick the president.

Under the Constitution, according to Brooks, should the House have to pick the president, each state gets just one vote. That one vote is based on what party controls the state House. The GOP runs 26 state Houses, meaning the Republicans pick who will be the next president.

“House Republicans control the election of the next president of the United States," Brooks explained to the Examiner.

There's a legal question about whether each state delegation will get one vote or if each member gets a vote, which could dramatically change the outcome.

“The Constitution says that in the election of the president by the House, you vote by state delegation. So, the fight, the legal fight, will be whether the same standard applies to this part of the election of the president. So, I'm sure the Democrats will argue that it's the majority of 435 that make the determination," Brooks explained. "The Republicans would be wise to argue that there are 50 votes won by each state, and that makes the determination. Now, what will happen? I don't know,” Brooks said.