How Nancy Plans to Get Rid of Trump Once and for All

It's no secret that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) loathes President Donald Trump. She's been a thorn in his side since day one. That's why it's not surprising that she has a plan to boot Trump out of the Oval Office, one way or the other.

Over the weekend Pelosi met with various leaders to discuss the $900 billion Wuhan coronavirus relief plan, which both the House and the Senate passed late Monday night. The bill is currently sitting on Trump's desk to be signed into law.

During those discussions, the House speaker said she should would take drastic measures to remove him from the White House, even if she had to do it herself.

“I’m counting down the hours ‘til he’s gone,” Pelosi told her leadership team this weekend, according to a report from POLITICO. “I plan to pull him out of there by his hair, his little hands and his feet.”

President Trump, his campaign, and his legal team have been focused on alleged voter fraud that took place during the 2020 presidential election last month. They have also filed a petition for a writ of certiorari with the United States Supreme Court. The campaign is effectively asking the high court to review lower court decisions in the Donald J. Trump for President v. Kathy Boockvar, Secretary of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania case.

According to the petition, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court illegally changed the state's voting by-mail laws by extending the deadline ballots could be received and counted. The only way that can legally be changed is for the state legislature to pass legislation extending the deadline, something the Pennsylvania legislature failed to do. Instead, Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar extended the deadline three days later.

The Trump campaign also took issue with ballot counting and challenges that took place during the count. They claim Republican challengers who were allowed to be in the room had to be six feet away, which made it impossible for them to adequately validate each ballot being counted.

Outside of the legal track, there are plans for a challenge in Congress. A handful of congressmen and women have said they plan to step forward when the House convenes to certify the Electoral College's decision to name Joe Biden as the next president on January 6th.

Congressman Mo Brooks (R-AL), one of the members leading the fight, said he believes Trump's path to victory is no longer in the courts but rather in the House of Representatives. As the House moves to certify the election results, they most go state-by-state. All it takes is one representative and one senator to object to that state's results. The congressman says those states that are called into question should be thrown out. If that happens in enough battleground states then neither Trump nor Biden would hit the 270 electoral votes to win the Electoral College. That would mean the House would pick the president.

Under the Constitution, according to Brooks, should the House have to pick the president, each state gets just one vote. That one vote is based on what party controls the state House. The GOP runs 26 state Houses, meaning the Republicans pick who will be the next president.