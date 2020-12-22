Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
VIP

AOC Brings Up an Interesting Point About the COVID Relief Bill

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
|
 @eb454
|
Posted: Dec 22, 2020 11:45 AM
  Share   Tweet  
AOC Brings Up an Interesting Point About the COVID Relief Bill

Source: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Shortly before the House of Representatives voted on and passed the $900 billion Wuhan coronavirus relief bill and the $1.4 trillion omnibus spending bill, progressive darling Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) brought up a point that should concern most Americans: members of Congress received a more than 5,000-page document a couple of hours before voting.

According to AOC, there's no time for members or their staff to go through the entire bill and read what's being proposed.

I very rarely agree with Ocasio-Cortez, but she's right on this point. Members should have adequate time to read a bill so they know what's in it. They should know that there is a TON of pork in this bill for things that have nothing to do with the coronavirus pandemic. We have frequently been told about the small portion of the bill that addresses the pandemic, like $300 a week in unemployment benefits and another round of direct pay stimulus checks. Instead of being $1,200 per adult and $500 per child, there is a flat rate of $600 per person, with no distinction between whether they are an adult or a child. The bill also includes funding for schools, health care workers and vaccine distribution. Another round of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans are also part of this bill. But what exactly is in the bill?

It also includes a number of garbage spending items, like creating a "Climate Security Advisory Council," regulations surrounding horse racing, and a new office dedicated to "diversity." But there's no possible way members of Congress could know that if they're given the bill shortly before voting.

Apparently, this is another case of "pass the bill and then find out what's in it."

  Share on Facebook
  Tweet
Share on Parler

Graham: With All Due Respect, We Need a Special Counsel for Hunter Biden
Katie Pavlich

New Poll Spells Even More Trouble for Speaker Nancy Pelosi
Reagan McCarthy
Steal Attempt Now Official: Iowa Democrat Asks House Democrats to Overturn Election She Lost
Guy Benson
Ted Cruz Urges President Trump to Send Iran Deal and Paris Agreement to Senate Before Biden Takes Office
Reagan McCarthy
NY Lawmaker Calls Cuomo's Delayed Aid to Restaurant Owners 'Insulting'
VIP
Cortney O'Brien
MSNBC Contributor: GOP Becoming Party of 'Terrorist Sympathizers' for Tolerating Election Contesting
Julio Rosas
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular