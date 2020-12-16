Mike Pence

Vice President Mike Pence, Second Lady Karen Pence Will Publicly Receive the COVID Vaccine

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
|
 @eb454
|
Posted: Dec 16, 2020 8:30 PM
  Share   Tweet  
Vice President Mike Pence, Second Lady Karen Pence Will Publicly Receive the COVID Vaccine

Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence will receive the Wuhan coronavirus vaccine publicly on Friday, the White House announced late Wednesday evening.

The goal of the televised event is "to promote the safety and efficacy of the vaccine and build confidence among the American people," the White House announcement stated. Pence is the chair of the White House Coronavirus Task Force and the highest-ranking member of the White House to receive the vaccine.

The Pences will be joined by Surgeon General Jerome Adams, who will also receive the coronavirus vaccine. The event will take place at the White House, although the time has yet to be determined.

The news comes after Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn signed an emergency use authorization for the Pfizer Wuhan coronavirus vaccine last Friday. The first shipments of the vaccine were loaded in Kalamazoo, Michigan, Sunday morning. The COVID vaccines made their way to all 50 states throughout the day on Monday and Tuesday.

The vaccine was developed in a partnership between Pfizer and BioNTech and had an efficacy rate of 95 percent. Pfizer is currently working with the federal government to get 100 million doses distributed by March. Hahn on Saturday reassured Americans that Pfizer's Wuhan coronavirus vaccine "meets the FDA's rigorous standards for safety and effectiveness." Hahn said he plans to get the vaccine as soon as he can.

The distribution of the Pfizer vaccine is considered another success for Operation Warp Speed. Their goal was to research the virus, develop a vaccine, run successful trials, create millions of doses and adequately distribute the vaccine in record time. 

  Share on Facebook
  Tweet
Share on Parler

What Issue Brought Sens. Hawley and Sanders Together?
Beth Baumann
Add This Governor to the List of Democrats Caught Breaking Their Own COVID Restrictions
Bronson Stocking
The Nightmare Scenario for Democrats Still Exists Within the Electoral College
Matt Vespa
Tom Cruise Screams at Cast of 'Mission Impossible' for Shirking COVID Guidelines
Cortney O'Brien
Mike Rowe Explains Why Student Loan Forgiveness Is Unfair and What He's Doing to Help People Instead
VIP
Bronson Stocking
Vanity Fair Just Published an Absolutely Ridiculous Puff Piece on Hunter Biden's Budding Art Career
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Pat Cross
View Cartoon
Most Popular