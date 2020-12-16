Meet 10 of Arizona's First Health Care Workers to Receive the COVID Vaccine

Now that the first doses of Pfizer's Wuhan coronavirus vaccine have made their way to all 50 states, frontline health care workers across the country are receiving vaccinations. We have heard doctors and nurses in hospitals and on COVID units, as well as those who are working in nursing homes, will be among the first to get them.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) shared a bit of information about 10 health care workers in the Grand Canyon State who have received the COVID-19 vaccine. We now know a little about their background, where they work and why they were chosen to receive the vaccine.

Ten dedicated health care frontline workers who are among the first to get the #COVID19 vaccine in Arizona:



Regina Villa is a nurse who has worked at Valleywise Health for 17 years. She earned a BSN from Grand Canyon University and graduated from Maryvale High School. 1/ pic.twitter.com/xI5XK65TsH — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) December 17, 2020

Nurses and physicians aren't the only ones who are first-in-line to get their coronavirus vaccine. Emergency responders like firefighters and paramedics are also included.

Captain Jeff Stieber is a 27-year veteran of the Mesa Fire Medical Department. He’s been a Mesa Fire Immunization team member for the past 15 years. 2/ pic.twitter.com/g7toZWquUE — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) December 17, 2020

Dr. Edmond Baker is a community physician, US Army veteran, and the medical director for Equality Health. He’s heavily involved in the African American community in Phoenix and has experience working with underserved populations. 3/ pic.twitter.com/DcKQwYhvaS — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) December 17, 2020

Olubunmi Onadeko is a certified nursing assistant who works as caregiver for Sparrow Staffing Services and is a member of the Black Nurses Association. 4/ pic.twitter.com/gvfLwXpNZA — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) December 17, 2020

Others who received the vaccine are those who coordinate vaccine distribution in their area.

Captain Kenny Overton is a 15-year veteran of the Phoenix Fire Department. He’s been a paramedic since 2008 and is also one of the department’s trained vaccinators. 5/ pic.twitter.com/SRxxhiT9ES — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) December 17, 2020

Dr. Ross Goldberg is a board-certified general surgeon who covers both elective and emergent General Surgery issues at Valleywise Health. He’s also the president of the Arizona Medical Association. @ArizonaMedicine 6/ pic.twitter.com/i7vezBHze0 — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) December 17, 2020

Allison McCabe is a nurse who works on the COVID-19/COVID-19 quarantine unit at Wellsprings Therapy Center. She is pursuing a BSN at ASU. 7/ pic.twitter.com/esIYNAXK0L — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) December 17, 2020

There are also members of the National Guard who have been deployed to help care for COVID patients who are now receiving the vaccine.

Will Smith is an @AZNationalGuard medic who was deployed to Iraq from April 2019 to January 2020. He has conducted more than 1,000 #COVID19 tests and has served on testing missions on tribal nations. 8/ pic.twitter.com/WkYtzWLRPj — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) December 17, 2020

Eddy de la Torre is a nurse who attended NAU and now works at Banner University Medical Center. 9/ pic.twitter.com/Nj8FDu7jvi — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) December 17, 2020