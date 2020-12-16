Arizona
Meet 10 of Arizona's First Health Care Workers to Receive the COVID Vaccine

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
 @eb454
Dec 16, 2020 8:15 PM
Source: AP Photo/Jessica Hill

Now that the first doses of Pfizer's Wuhan coronavirus vaccine have made their way to all 50 states, frontline health care workers across the country are receiving vaccinations. We have heard doctors and nurses in hospitals and on COVID units, as well as those who are working in nursing homes, will be among the first to get them. 

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) shared a bit of information about 10 health care workers in the Grand Canyon State who have received the COVID-19 vaccine. We now know a little about their background, where they work and why they were chosen to receive the vaccine. 

Nurses and physicians aren't the only ones who are first-in-line to get their coronavirus vaccine. Emergency responders like firefighters and paramedics are also included. 

Others who received the vaccine are those who coordinate vaccine distribution in their area. 

There are also members of the National Guard who have been deployed to help care for COVID patients who are now receiving the vaccine. 

