Tipsheet

Pro-Hamas Protestors Show Up on Ted Cruz's Lawn

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  April 27, 2024 4:00 PM
Pro-terrorism protesters are venturing outside of the protection of their Ivy League schools and ramping up their harassment by standing outside of those who support Israel. 

Pro-Hamas demonstrators showed up on Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-TX) lawn Friday night banging cowbells and blowing whistles to try and “convince” people to support a terrorist group that killed and beheaded thousands of people, including women and children. 

Earlier this week, Cruz called for the arrest and expulsion of “radical” pro-Hamas activists who threaten the safety of students or faculty members. 

He also demanded that students who are in the U.S. on visas be immediately deported if they participate in the pro-terrorist demonstrations. 

“Any radical who threatens the safety of another student should be arrested, they should be prosecuted they should be expelled and if they’re from another country, they should be deported,” Cruz said. 

The senator’s comments come after universities across the nation have seen pro-terrorist encampments set up on campuses resulting in Jewish students having to fear for their safety. Many have said they have been verbally and physically assaulted by the pro-Hamas protestors. 

Wait, Did Ilhan Omar Really Say That About Jewish Students? Matt Vespa
Yale, UC Berkeley, University of Southern California, University of Texas in Austin, Princeton, Harvard, Stanford, Vanderbilt University, University of Michigan, University of North Carolina, and the University of Virginia have seen unrest in anti-Israel demonstrators harassing the school’s Jewish community. 

Pro-terrorism protestors have been chanting “There is no god but Allah, and the martyr is Allah’s beloved!” "Israel Go to Hell!” And “Resistance [Hamas] is justified!” They have also continuously called for violence and the killing of Israeli soldiers. 


