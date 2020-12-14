NYC Mayor de Blasio's Latest COVID Moves Are Nothing Shy of Ironic

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) is another typical Democratic who loves to relish in his own hypocrisy, especially throughout the course of the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic. After all, he was spotted with his wife walking through Brooklyn Park after banning "non-essential travel." And who could forget his decision to workout at a gym minutes before fitness facilities in the state were set to be shutdown?

But he took things to new heights on Monday when he committed himself to riding the New York City subway to prove to residents that it's safe to ride despite the ongoing pandemic.

“It is important to let people know the subways are safe,” De Blasio said during his daily press briefing. He also said he would be getting the COVID vaccine.

“I like the idea of having a period of time to really emphasize to people that they’re safe, by being out there," he told the Streets Blog. "We will figure out when the right time to do it is, and we will invite you along."

The idea is perplexing considering Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) decided to shut down indoor dining in the Big Apple due to the surge in Wuhan coronavirus cases. Earlier in the day, de Blasio himself even warned about the potential for another full on lockdown.

“There’s the potential of having to do a full pause, a full shutdown, in the coming weeks, because we can’t let this kind of momentum go,” the mayor said earlier in the day, the New York Post reported. “We’re seeing the kind of level of infection with the coronavirus we haven’t seen since May and we have got to stop that momentum — or else, our hospital system will be threatened."

Why would the mayor want people to ride subways – which are crowded places – if the city is, once again, overwhelmed with coronavirus cases? If it's so safe to ride the subway, why isn't it safe to have indoor dining?

And these politicians wonder why Americans have so much animosity. Their mandates lack any kind of logic.