Warnock Has an Anti-Semitism Problem – and It Just Got Even Worse

Rev. Raphael Warnock (D), Sen. Kelly Loeffler's (R) opponent in the Georgia runoff election, has been labeled an anti-Semite after his Palm Sunday sermon from 2016 came to light. In the sermon, Warnock compared Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to George Wallace, a segregationist and former governor of Alabama.

Warnock said Netanyahu's position on a two-state solution over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is “tantamount to saying, ‘Occupation today, occupation tomorrow, occupation forever.’” It was a clear knock at Wallace's infamous saying, "Segregation now, segregation tomorrow and segregation forever.”

During a 2018 sermon, he claimed Israel shot unarmed Palestinians like "birds of prey."

“We saw the government of Israel shoot down unarmed Palestinian sisters and brothers like birds of prey. And I don’t care who does it, it is wrong. It is wrong to shoot down God’s children like they don’t matter at all," he said at the time. "And it’s no more anti-Semitic for me to say that than it is anti-white for me to say that black lives matter. Palestinian lives matter.”

As much as Warnock and the Democrats have done to distance Warnock from these anti-Semitic remarks, known anti-Semites are lining up to rally Georgians.

The Georgia chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) and the Georgia Muslim Project are holding a virtual "vote-a-thon" that includes none other than Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib and Women's March co-founder Linda Sarsour.

"As Georgia runoffs are in the national spotlight, we invite you to join us and an array of well-known and beloved leaders from across the nation for an exciting evening of conversation and togetherness," the Facebook event states.

Omar, Tlaib and Sarsour have all found themselves embroiled in anti-Semitic conflicts.

Early in 2019, Omar said "it's all about the Benjamins," a reference to the pro-Israel lobbying group AIPAC supposedly buying political influence and support. And who could forget when she said "some people did something," a reference to the terrorists who carried out the September 11th attacks? She even admitted that she had to "unlearn" her anti-Semitic ways.

Tlaib said she gets a "calming feeling" when talking about the Holocaust. She also went so far as to blame Israel for defending themselves after Palestinian militants launched more than 600 rockets.

Last year, Sarsour was one of the three co-founders of the Women's March who had to step down because of "accusations of anti-Semitism, infighting and financial mismanagement — controversies some say have slowed the organization’s progress and diminished its impact." Americans rightly took issue with Sarsour and another co-founder, Tamika Mallory, defending Omar's 9/11 comments, which is part of what led to their demise.

It's rather fitting that these three are being used to court people to vote for Warnock.