Despite Massive COVID Failures, Gov. Cuomo Is Being Considered for a Top Position in Biden's Administration

Posted: Dec 12, 2020 5:55 PM
Despite Massive COVID Failures, Gov. Cuomo Is Being Considered for a Top Position in Biden's Administration

Source: Kevin P. Coughlin/ Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo via AP

New York State Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) has come under fire for various Wuhan coronavirus decisions, the biggest one being his mandate for assisted living facilities and nursing homes to take in COVID positive patients and his decision to close indoor dining.

Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean has been outspoken about how the governor's nursing home policies personally impacted her family, resulting in the death of her mother and father-in-law. Once again, she's calling out the rewards Cuomo is receiving despite his less-than-stellar job.

Despite Cuomo's failed leadership, he received the International Emmy Foundation Award "in recognition of his leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic." He was selected because of "his masterful use of television to inform and calm people around the world."

The real kicker, however, is that Cuomo is being considered as attorney general under a Joe Biden administration, the Associated Press reported. Other contenders include Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL), President Obama's Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates and Obama's failed Supreme Court nominee, Judge Merrick Garland. 

The New York governor has previously said he has "no interest in going to Washington," something he reiterated earlier this week.

"I have no intention to run for president or vice president, or go to the administration," Cuomo said during a radio interview in New York. 

His position could change now that the Justice Department's investigation into Hunter Biden has come to light. He made it clear he believes the attorney general's job "is really critical, especially now."

Assuming President Trump's legal strategy falls short, whoever Biden taps for attorney general will likely oversee the investigations into Hunter's finances. 

