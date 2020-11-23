The Red Cross Decided Another Issue Was a Bigger Threat to Humanity Than the Coronavirus

Even though the world is still in the middle of the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) determined there's a bigger threat to the globe.

"Of course, the [coronavirus] is there, it affects our families, our friends, our parents and (…) this is a very, very serious crisis that the world is currently facing," IFRC Secretary-General Jagan Chapagain said in a statement last week.