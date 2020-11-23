The Red Cross Decided Another Issue Was a Bigger Threat to Humanity Than the Coronavirus

Even though the world is still in the middle of the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) determined there's a bigger threat to the globe.
"Of course, the [coronavirus] is there, it affects our families, our friends, our parents and (…) this is a very, very serious crisis that the world is currently facing," IFRC Secretary-General Jagan Chapagain said in a statement last week.
The bigger threat, Chapagain said, is climate change.
Chapagain acknowledged the 1.3 million who died as a result of the coronavirus but stated climate change is far more dangerous, especially because there's not a vaccine to address climate change.
"In our opinion, climate change will have a greater impact in the medium and long term on human life and on Earth" than the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic, he explained. "If we are lucky, we will have a vaccine against Covid next year and if all goes well in a few years, we should be able to manage the impact of Covid-19."
"Unfortunately, there is no vaccine against climate change. ... It will take much more sustainable action and investments to truly protect human life on this Earth,” the IRFC secretary stated.
Data from the Paris Match shows extreme weather conditions and phenomenons that resulted in the death of 41,000 people per year over the course of 10 years. In comparison, the Wuhan coronavirus killed 50,000 people around the world between Nov. 10 and 16, the World Health Organization reported.