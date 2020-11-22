WATCH: Dominion Voting Systems Spokesman Addresses Allegations of Voter Fraud

Dominion Voting Systems' spokesman, Michael Steel of Hamilton Place Strategies, on Sunday went on "America's News Headquarters" to address allegations of voter fraud. Team Trump attorney Sidney Powell has repeatedly talked about alleged election fraud taking place on Dominion's election machines, which she believes cost President Trump roughly 10 million votes.

"This is a nonpartisan American company. It is not physically possible for our machines to switch votes from one candidate to another.

"Let’s be clear, our election system is run by local elected officials and nonpartisan poll watchers. We simply provide a tool to count ballots, to print and count ballots," Steel explained. "There is no way such a massive fraud could have taken place and there are no connections between our company and Venezuela, Germany, Barcelona, Kathmandu or whatever the latest conspiracy theory is."

According to Steel it's "physically impossible" for the votes to be controlled by someone in a foreign country because of the paper ballot that is printed and handed to the local election worker.

"If any electronic interference had taken place the tally reported electronically would not match the printed ballots," he explained. "In every case we've looked at – in Georgia, all across the country – the printed ballot, the gold standard in election security, has matched the electronic tally."

Dominion takes issue with the fact that the Trump Team has showed up to court making allegations and have yet to provide "a scintilla of proof" that their claims are legitimate.

"We would love to see any facts and evidence they have, but thus far, we have seen none," the company spokesperson said.

According to Steel, there's no possible way for a poll watcher or an election official to change a voter's ballot because the paper ballot and the electronic ballot tallies would be off.

"We have printed paper ballots that the voter reviews, showing how they voted so that if we need to go back in a tightly contested race – as we have right now – we can do an audit, we can do a recount," he said. "We can physically match a printed ballot to a vote recorded by an electronic machine."

Steel stated that in every place where the Trump campaign has asked for a recount or an audit a different system, other than Dominion, are utilized.

"In Pennsylvania in the 14 counties where dominion machines were used, the president won 52 percent of the vote," the spokesman explained."

Steel smacked down claims that Georgia Secretary of State Ben Brad Raffensperger and Gov. Brian Kemp, both Republicans, were paid off by Dominion. Steel said the two had no incentive to harm the president since they support him.

Shawn pointed out that that Steel's worked for a number of people in Washington, D.C. The spokesman has worked for "conservative Republicans" like Paul Ryan, Jeb Bush and John Boehner.

According to Steel, the "attacks" the Trump Team are waging aren't against Dominion but rather against the entire election process and elected officials.

