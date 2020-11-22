Sen. Kelly Loeffler Is Quarantining After Inconclusive COVID Test Results

Georgia Sen. Kelly Loefler (R) is self-quarantining after receiving mixed results from multiple Wuhan coronavirus tests.

"Senator Loeffler took two COVID tests on Friday morning. Her rapid test results were negative and she was cleared to attend Friday's events. She was informed later in the evening after public events on Friday that her PCR test came back positive, but she was retested Saturday morning after conferring with medical officials and those results came back inconclusive on Saturday evening," campaign spokesperson Stephen Lawson explained in a statement.

"Senator Loeffler followed CDC guidelines by notifying those with whom she had sustained direct contact whil she awaits further test results," Lawson said.

According to her campaign, she has no symptoms but will quarantine and retest until the results are conclusive.

Her Democratic opponent, Raphael Warnock, sent his prayers and blessings to the sitting senator.

Senator Loeffler is in my thoughts. I pray that her test results come back negative and that she is back on the campaign trail soon. Blessings. — Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) November 22, 2020

The news comes after Loeffler campaigned with Vice President Mike Pence and her colleague, David Perdue, on Friday.

Loeffler and Perdue are both in a runoff election in Georgia, which is scheduled to take place on Jan. 5. The control of the Senate comes down to their two races, which is why all eyes are on the Peach State.