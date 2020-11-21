Dolly Parton Put Her Money Where Her Mouth Is to Help with the Coronavirus

Back in April, roughly one month into the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic, singer Dolly Parton donated $1 million towards a COVID vaccine. Her donation was instrumental in the creation of Moderna's vaccine, the second one. Data shows this vaccine to have a 94.5 percent efficiency rate.
"I'm just happy that anything I do can help somebody else. When I donated the money to the COVID fund I just wanted to do good and, evidently, it is! Let's just hope we can find a cure real soon," Parton said earlier this week.
When I donated the money to the Covid fund I just wanted it to do good and evidently, it is! Let’s just hope we can find a cure real soon. pic.twitter.com/dQgDWexO0C— Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) November 17, 2020
When Parton made the donation in April, TIME asked her about her decision, something she said she did because she followed her heart.
"I just thought, when this came up, I just thought it was the thing to do. I always just follow my heart," she explained. "I always have a little voice in my ear that says, 'Do this, do that' and when and so when this all came about I thought that would be a wonderful thing."
In April, Dolly Parton spoke at a #TIME100Talks about her $1 million donation to Vanderbilt University Medical Center — which helped fund Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine pic.twitter.com/OBF8nywugE— TIME (@TIME) November 17, 2020
Her donation, coupled with those from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health, Emory University, Vanderbilt University Medical Center and the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences, made the vaccine possible, a preliminary report stated.