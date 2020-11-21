Vaccine
VIP

Dolly Parton Put Her Money Where Her Mouth Is to Help with the Coronavirus

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
|
 @eb454
|
Posted: Nov 21, 2020 8:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Dolly Parton Put Her Money Where Her Mouth Is to Help with the Coronavirus

Source: Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File

Back in April, roughly one month into the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic, singer Dolly Parton donated $1 million towards a COVID vaccine. Her donation was instrumental in the creation of Moderna's vaccine, the second one. Data shows this vaccine to have a 94.5 percent efficiency rate. 

"I'm just happy that anything I do can help somebody else. When I donated the money to the COVID fund I just wanted to do good and, evidently, it is! Let's just hope we can find a cure real soon," Parton said earlier this week.

When Parton made the donation in April, TIME asked her about her decision, something she said she did because she followed her heart.

"I just thought, when this came up, I just thought it was the thing to do. I always just follow my heart," she explained. "I always have a little voice in my ear that says, 'Do this, do that' and when and so when this all came about I thought that would be a wonderful thing."

Her donation, coupled with those from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health, Emory University, Vanderbilt University Medical Center and the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences, made the vaccine possible, a preliminary report stated.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

BREAKING: FDA Approves Emergency Use Authorization for Regeneron Antibody Treatment
Beth Baumann

Latest: Some 'May Need Witness Protection' After Our Exposé
Beth Baumann

Latest: Why a Federal Judge Tossed Out One of the Trump Campaign's PA Lawsuits
Beth Baumann
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Certifies the Election Results But There's a Catch
Beth Baumann

BLM Co-Founder Calls on Biden to Back a Crazy Progressive 'Civil Rights' Bill
Beth Baumann

Take a Wild Guess Why Cuomo Is Receiving an Emmy Award
Beth Baumann
CARTOONS | Chip Bok
View Cartoon
Most Popular