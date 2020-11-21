Dolly Parton Put Her Money Where Her Mouth Is to Help with the Coronavirus

Back in April, roughly one month into the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic, singer Dolly Parton donated $1 million towards a COVID vaccine. Her donation was instrumental in the creation of Moderna's vaccine, the second one. Data shows this vaccine to have a 94.5 percent efficiency rate.

"I'm just happy that anything I do can help somebody else. When I donated the money to the COVID fund I just wanted to do good and, evidently, it is! Let's just hope we can find a cure real soon," Parton said earlier this week.