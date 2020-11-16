Tim Allen Claps Back at Progressives and Their Ridiculous List of Demands

Comedian Tim Allen, the star of "Home Improvement" and "Last Man Standing," took a swipe at progressives on Friday when he called into question the "progressive position" and everything it stands for.

According to Allen, their list of demands aren't anything new. In fact, they're a regurgitation of the past. Most progressives, however, don't know that because they don't take the time to study history. It's why we're doomed to repeat it.