Tim Allen Claps Back at Progressives and Their Ridiculous List of Demands

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
|
 @eb454
|
Posted: Nov 16, 2020 7:30 AM
Source: Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Comedian Tim Allen, the star of "Home Improvement" and "Last Man Standing," took a swipe at progressives on Friday when he called into question the "progressive position" and everything it stands for.

According to Allen, their list of demands aren't anything new. In fact, they're a regurgitation of the past. Most progressives, however, don't know that because they don't take the time to study history. It's why we're doomed to repeat it.

He clarified his position, saying even Karl Marx would have changed his tune on a variety of issues, including child labor and unions.

Allen's comments come as no surprise. The entire "Last Man Standing" series is not only phenomenal but a taste of the "conservative life," which is recognizing the value of family, keeping hard-earned money, utilizing Second Amendment rights and being thankful for the ability to hunt and put food on the table for your family. 

It's nice to see a Hollywood celebrity come out of the woodwork and show support for conservatives. We need more people like Tim Allen in Hollywood. 

