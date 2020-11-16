Former NFL Player Burgess Owens Successfully Flips Utah's 4th Congressional District

Former NFL Raiders' safety Burgess Owens successfully ousted incumbent Ben McAdams (D) in Utah's 4th Congressional District. This is a big win for Republicans. McAdams won the seat in 2016 when he ousted Republican incumbent Mia Love by 700 votes.

Burgess took the seat by a slim margin, with 47.5 percent of the vote, compared to McAdams' 46.9 percent.

Thank you Utah voters. I'm honored to have the opportunity to serve. I promise to be an open ear for all Utahns and to serve with all I have. Now, it's time to get to work. — Burgess Owens (@BurgessOwens) November 17, 2020

According to the Owens campaign, McAdams called to concede the election on Monday.

I received a call from @BenMcAdams he expressed appreciation for the opportunity to serve #UT04 and his commitment to a smooth transition. My sincere thanks to him for both. Thank you my fellow Utahns, I am committed to have an open ear to serve you. Thank you for the opportunity — Burgess Owens (@BurgessOwens) November 16, 2020

Utah Republican Party Chairman Derek Brown said the party's focus has been on winning back the lost seat.

"I am thrilled that Burgess Owens' victory is now official as well," Brown said told KSL-TV. "Owens ran a principle-centered race, focused on the real issues that matter to Utahns, and won after truly historic levels of participation."

“It was a hard fought race and I am grateful for Ben’s kind words, his service and desire for a smooth transition. I am eager and excited to work on behalf of every constituent in the district and continue to serve our community. It is time to get to work," Owens said in a statement.