Donald Trump

Lefties Assumed Trump Was Conceding... Until He Crushed Their Dreams (Again).

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
|
 @eb454
|
Posted: Nov 15, 2020 9:40 AM
Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump on Sunday tweeted that former Vice President Joe Biden "won" the 2020 election. Trump, however, had a caveat: that Biden only "won" the election because it was "rigged."

When media outlets and pundits began reporting that this was a potential concession, President Trump took to Twitter to clarify that he wasn't conceding. 

The president said he will not concede because "we have a long way to go."

