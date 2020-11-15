Lefties Assumed Trump Was Conceding... Until He Crushed Their Dreams (Again).

President Donald Trump on Sunday tweeted that former Vice President Joe Biden "won" the 2020 election. Trump, however, had a caveat: that Biden only "won" the election because it was "rigged."

He won because the Election was Rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more! https://t.co/Exb3C1mAPg — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

RIGGED ELECTION. WE WILL WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

When media outlets and pundits began reporting that this was a potential concession, President Trump took to Twitter to clarify that he wasn't conceding.

BREAKING: Donald Trump has appeared to concede the US election for the first time, saying that president-elect Joe Biden "won"



Read more here: https://t.co/wF7jOpddjn pic.twitter.com/UbYXrug88m — SkyNews (@SkyNews) November 15, 2020

Trump has conceded. If GSA does not immediately move to begin the formal transmission, House Democrats should bring GSA leadership to the hill and hold them in contempt. btw, there is nothing in the law that says the President has to concede. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) November 15, 2020

Did a just wake up to Trump’s version of a concession? pic.twitter.com/9OUso6rEwv — Yashar Ali ?? (@yashar) November 15, 2020

The president said he will not concede because "we have a long way to go."