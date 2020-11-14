House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Celebrates the Year of the Republican Woman

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Saturday praised the number of women in the new freshman class. For the first time since World War II, the Democratic Speaker of the House (presumably Nancy Pelosi), will have the slimmest margin.
The victory comes after Pelosi and other high-ranking Democrats promised to make major gains in the House of Representatives, something that never came to fruition. In fact, they ended up losing at least 11 seats.
"We won from Miami to Oklahoma City to New York to California. Not one Republican incumbent lost so I don't know what Nancy Pelosi was talking about because 12 incumbent Democrats lost," McCarthy explained. "And you know the unique thing about who they lost to? Every single Democrat either lost to a Republican woman, minority, or veteran. This is the year of the Republican woman because more than 50 percent of this incoming freshman class is made up of women or minorities. We are stronger because of our diversity."
The year of the Republican woman. ???? pic.twitter.com/BFl79MCXBb— Beth Baumann (@eb454) November 14, 2020
McCarthy reminded Americans that the Republican Party expanded beyond the stereotypical narrative that the party is only made up of old, white men.
"We're going to have more women in the Republican Congress than in the history of Congress before," he explained. "It's just only the beginning. We're just getting started."