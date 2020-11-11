White House

Joe Biden Announces His Chief of Staff Pick

Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced his chief of staff pick, assuming he comes out victorious in the number of lawsuits President Trump filed in various swing states. Biden announced Ron Klain, the vice president's original chief of staff during the Obama-Biden administration and the Ebola Response Coordinator. Klain has a long record of working in the swamp. He previously served as the Senate Judiciary Committee's chief counsel when Biden was chair of the committee in the early 1990s. He's also worked on Biden's previously unsuccessful bids for president.

“Ron has been invaluable to me over the many years that we have worked together, including as we rescued the American economy from one of the worst downturns in our history in 2009 and later overcame a daunting public health emergency in 2014,” Biden said in a statement posted to his website. “His deep, varied experience and capacity to work with people all across the political spectrum is precisely what I need in a White House chief of staff as we confront this moment of crisis and bring our country together again.”

Biden tweeted the announcement saying Klain has the ability to "bring our country together again."

Klain tweeted his thanks to the former vice president:

