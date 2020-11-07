White House

WH Chief of Staff Mark Meadows Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
|
 @eb454
|
Posted: Nov 07, 2020 10:02 AM
  Share   Tweet
WH Chief of Staff Mark Meadows Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Late Friday night it was revealed that White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows was diagnosed with the Wuhan coronavirus.

Meadows tested positive for the virus on Wednesday and alerted a close group of advisers, Bloomberg reported. The top White House official reportedly said he has no idea where he contracted the virus. 

Meadows was at an election night party on Tuesday, along with the first family. He has come under fire from various left-leaning news outlets for not wearing a mask at the party. 

Although the White House has not confirmed the chief of staff's diagnosis, people close to Meadows confirmed his diagnosis to the Daily Caller. One of his closest aides, Cassidy Hutchinson, has also contracted the coronavirus.

According to Bloomberg and the New York Times, one of the Trump campaign's top advisers, Nick Trainer, is also positive for the Wuhan coronavirus.

Meadows, a former congressman from North Carolina, stepped into the role as White House chief of staff since Mick Mulvaney stepped out of the role earlier this year.

When President Donald Trump had the Wuhan coronavirus last month and was hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center, Meadows was continually at the president's side. 

Various people throughout the White House and Trump campaign have contracted the virus since the pandemic began earlier this year, including First Lady Melania Trump, Barron Trump, adviser Hope Hicks, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, White House senior adviser Stephen Miller, former White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as more information comes in.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

LIVE BLOG: Several Outlets Call Presidential Race for Biden, Trump to Speak Soon
Biden's America: Leftists Compile Massive Enemies List
Leah Barkoukis

USPS Is Allegedly Retaliating Against a Whistleblower Who Spoke Out About Potential Voter Fraud
Beth Baumann
Former Democratic Governor Rod Blagojevich Calls Voter Fraud a 'Time-Honored Tradition'
Bronson Stocking

Biden Addressed the Nation on Friday. Here's What He Said.
Leah Barkoukis

Latest: SCOTUS Orders Pennsylvania to Separate Ballots Arriving After Election Day
Bronson Stocking
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular