GOP

MT Sen. Steve Daines Fends Off Dem Gov. Steve Bullock

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
|
 @eb454
|
Posted: Nov 04, 2020 2:07 AM
  Share   Tweet
MT Sen. Steve Daines Fends Off Dem Gov. Steve Bullock

Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Freshman Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) successfully fended off two-term Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock. Democrats were banking on picking up the seat in their attempt at regaining control of the Senate. Daines won with 53.3 percent of the vote, compared to Bullock's 46.7 percent. 

Bullock, who was once a Democratic nominee for president, dropped out of the race to challenge Daines.

When Daines won his seat in 2014, it was the first time a Republican won in over 100 years, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported. 

“I’m very humbled and pleased to see such strong support tonight all across Montana,” Daines told The Associated Press. “This once again shows the great common sense that Montana have. They are not going to be swayed by a bunch of out-of-state money flooding into the state.”

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

LIVE BLOG: Who Will Come Out on Top in Key Swing States?
Trump Vows to Fight On: We Won and This is a Fraud on the American People
Katie Pavlich
Liberal Law Professor Shreds Dems' Calls for ACB to Recuse Herself From Election-Related Cases
Beth Baumann

2020 Live Election Results - Trump Wins Ohio, Florida & Texas
Something Funny Is Going on in Arizona. Here’s What We Know So Far.
Matt Vespa
Despite a Hard Fight, GOP Rising Star Kimberly Klacik Loses MD Congressional Race
Beth Baumann
CARTOONS | Steve Kelley
View Cartoon
Most Popular