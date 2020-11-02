WATCH: The Biden Montage That Has the Ability to Swing Voters

Kenosha, Wisconsin. It's a town that made headlines earlier this year when riots broke out there following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Buildings and businesses were set ablaze and livelihoods were destroyed. When I traveled to the area one month later, at the end of September, the small town was still in ruins, as though the riots took place the day before. "Black Lives Matter" posters and painting covered businesses and buildings. People were doing their best to rebuild and bring hope back to their community.

The city was one of President Donald Trump's final campaign stops on the eve of Election Day, in hopes of making voters there realize they deserve better.

One of the ways his campaign drew a contrast between the president's leadership and the leadership of Joe Biden included a video montage of the former vice president.

Their video did a phenomenal job calling into question Biden's cognitive abilities, something that many have speculated over the course of this election cycle. Just in the first third of 2020, Biden had 18 major gaffes where he forgot important information, like what office he's running for, who his wife is and what the Preamble of the Declaration of Independence states. Since then, he's had plenty more, some more serious than others.

Remember: Biden told Charlamagne tha God "You ain't black" if you vote for President Trump. That, in itself, shows how much Democrats take for granted the black vote. That's part of the reason so many rappers have stepped out in support of President Trump. The Trump administration is actually listening to what they have to say and how the black community can benefit.