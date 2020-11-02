Biden's Entire Candidacy Can Be Summed Up in These Five Gaffes

It's no secret that former Vice President Joe Biden is the gaffe master. In fact, back in April I compiled 18 of his worst gaffes throughout the course of the campaign. Time has gone on and the gaffe master has gaffed on. When everything is said and done, these are the five worst things that have come out of Joe Biden's mouth this election cycle. And they're likely to be the ones voters remember the most when they head to the polls tomorrow:

5. Calling a voter in a swing state "fat" and a "liar."

When Biden was asked about the Ukraine scandal last December, he snapped at a Michigan voter.

“I got a question I want you to answer. We all know Trump has been messing around in Ukraine over there, holding their foreign aid for them to come up saying they’re going to investigate you. We know all about that. He’s no backbone. We know that,” the man said. “But you on the other hand sent your son over there to get a job and work for a gas company that he had no experience with gas or nothing in order to get access for the president. You’re selling access to the president just like he does ...”

"You're a damn liar and that's not true!" Biden hit back.

4. Calling a voter a "lying dog-faced pony soldier."

"How do you explain the performance in Iowa and why should the voters believe that you can win the national election?" a voter in New Hampshire asked.

"That's a good question. Number one: Iowa is a Democratic Caucus. You ever been to a caucus?" Biden asked the crowd. "Damn it! You're a lying dog-faced pony soldier. You said you were. You gotta be honest. Now I'm going to be honest with you. It was a little bit confusing in Iowa."







3. Raising taxes during the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic.

The former vice president has repeatedly talked about raising taxes. While Americans are struggling to pay bills, keep roofs over their head and food on their table, Biden wants people to fork over more in taxes. He made that abundantly clear when he said it would "depend on who" would pay more.

Joe Biden thinks it's a good idea to raise taxes in the middle of an economic recovery. pic.twitter.com/92ApRAsIAf — Trump War Room - Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 26, 2020

Biden said no one who makes under $400,000 a year would have to pay new taxes.

Something to think about: back in August, Biden promised to raise taxes on those making over $400K. pic.twitter.com/OtNW2kr9LR — Beth Baumann (@eb454) November 3, 2020

CNBC business reporter Robert Frank said Biden isn't as moderate as he's portrayed to be.

"Even though Joe Biden is often portrayed as a moderate, he's offered the most expensive Democratic tax plan that we've seen in any Democratic candidate in recent history," Frank explained. "Hillary Clinton's total plan was $1.5 trillion. Biden's plan is $4 trillion."

Back in May CNBC business reporter Robert Frank said Biden's tax plan is the most expensive Democratic plan in recent history. pic.twitter.com/mUaCS0zJML — Beth Baumann (@eb454) November 3, 2020

2. Voter fraud.

Republicans have repeatedly brought up concerns about the potential for voter fraud, especially as more states move to mail-in voting because of the coronavirus pandemic. Biden didn't ease concerns when he said his campaign has an extensive voter fraud organization.

"We have put together, I think, the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics," he said.

Joe Biden: "We have put together I think the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics.” pic.twitter.com/9kCZdvY2f7 — Trump War Room - Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 24, 2020

1. Lying about wanting to ban fracking.

The number one lie that has come out of Joe Biden's mouth is his stance on fracking, something that is absolutely vital in swing states like Pennsylvania. In the primary – and behind closed doors – Biden has said he would ban fracking. Now that we're in the general election, he's trying to say that isn't the case.

Today in Pennsylvania, Joe Biden said he wants to make sure there is "no fracking on federal land."



Joe Biden will ban fracking. pic.twitter.com/SSJS9GlDwM — Trump War Room - Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 24, 2020

Who could forget last year when the former veep said he would work to "end fossil fuel"?

1 YEAR AGO TODAY: Joe Biden told a little girl, “look into my eyes, I guarantee you… we’re going to end fossil fuel.” pic.twitter.com/ZX49kPqehX — Trump War Room - Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 6, 2020

Let's take a trip down memory lane and see how many times he's flip-flopped on this issue:

Joe Biden is telling left-wing activists one thing and then telling oil and gas and fracking workers something else.



The only thing that's clear is that Biden will say anything to get elected.



Biden lies. A lot. Are you willing to bet your paycheck that he's not lying to you? pic.twitter.com/MnBSUbnyYh — Trump War Room - Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 27, 2020

Need more proof? Look no further: