No Surprise: Biden Is Silent About Protecting Children From Online Predators

Enough Is Enough, a non-partisan 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to making the Internet safer for American children, has called upon former Vice President Joe Biden to sign The Children's Internet Safety Presidential Pledge. The goal of the pledge is to get presidential nominees to agree to protect children from sexual predators that lurk on the Internet. It is extremely important heading into this election cycle, especially as more kids are logging onto the internet for "virtual learning," a new norm that has emerged since the start of the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic.

"Protecting children in the digital world during a pandemic in which sexual exploitation online has skyrocketed must be a top priority of the next President," Donna Rice Hughes, President and CEO of Enough Is Enough, said in a statement. "One of COVID's unintended consequences is the ambush of the innocent of America's children by sexual predators, traffickers and pornographers, adding another level of horror for parents trying to protect their children from those who are preying on kids as they spend more time on digital devices, social media and virtual learning. Parents are looking to the candidates running for highest office in the land to exercise the rule of law against virtual criminals seeking to destroy the innocent of vulnerable children."

The pledge states:

1) If elected President of the United State of America, I promise to: 1) Uphold the rule of law by aggressively enforce existing federal laws to prevent the sexual exploitation of children online, including the federal obscenity laws, child pornography laws, sexual predation laws and the sex trafficking laws by: a. appointing an Attorney General who will make the prosecution of such laws a top priority in my administration and,

b. Providing the intelligence community and law enforcement with the resources and tools needed to investigate and prosecute Internet crimes involving the sexual exploitation of children. 2) Aggressively enforce the Children’s Internet Protection Act (CIPA) requiring schools and public libraries using government eRate monies to filter child pornography and pornography by requiring effective oversight by the Federal Communications Commission; 3) Protect and defend the innocence of America’s children by advancing public policies that prevent the sexual exploitation of children in a manner that is consistent with the government’s compelling interest in protecting its most vulnerable citizens, within the limits set forth by the First Amendment. 4) Give serious consideration to appointing a Presidential Commission to examine the harmful public health impact of Internet pornography on youth, families and the American culture and the prevention of the sexual exploitation of children in the digital age. 5) Establish public-private partnerships with Corporate America to step up voluntary efforts to reduce the threat of the Internet-enabled sexual exploitation of children by the implementation of updated corporate policies and viable technology tools and solutions.

According to the nonprofit organization, the Biden campaign has had the pledge for weeks but the former vice president is yet to sign it.

President Donald Trump already signed the pledge when he was the Republican nominee in July of 2016.