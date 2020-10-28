What a Shame: Girl Scouts Cowers to the Cancel Culture Mob

Supreme Court

Posted: Oct 28, 2020 11:40 PM
Source: Heather Leiphart/The News Herald via AP

The Girl Scouts of America on Wednesday posted a tweet celebrating the new confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett. The goal of the tweet was simple: to celebrate another woman – only one of five – who has ever sat on the highest court in the land. 

Of course, the rage mob had to go after the young women's organization for celebrating a conservative justice. 

And, despite the fact that the Girl Scouts celebrated ALL the women ever on the Supreme Court, some took this to mean that only Barrett was important. 

At least one blue check mark went so far as to suggest that people boycott the Girl Scouts and instead support the "Radical Monarchs," an organization designed to convert young girls to social justice warriors. 

The Girl Scouts eventually gave in, deleted the tweet and issued an apology, saying they had no intent to be viewed as political or partisan.

Many on the right pointed out that deleting the tweet was political in nature (because the blue check mark feminists started their boycotts).

As I said on Twitter, the values the Girl Scouts instilled in me were amazing life lessons. They weren't partisan. Obviously, the organization has changed over the years and they now back left-wing causes. When I was in it in elementary and middle school, it was about forming bonds, learning new skills and giving back to your community. Celebrating amazing accomplishments like being the fifth woman ever confirmed to the Supreme Court is a big deal. And it should be celebrated.

