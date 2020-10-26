Women on 'The Five' Chide Democrats for Refusing to Celebrate ACB's Accomplishments

Fox News' Dana Perino and Dagen McDowell on Monday chided Democrats for refusing to offer a round of applause for now-Justice Amy Coney Barrett on her accomplishments, both personally and professionally.

According to Perino, she was stunned with where politics have progressed in the last 20 years.

"If you would've told me 20 years ago that we were going to have a woman who is a mother, a working mom, and she's going to become a Supreme Court justice, and she would not get any Democratic votes, I would've said, 'You’re crazy,' because isn't that what everybody was working for at the time?" Perino asked. "My congratulations to Amy Coney Barrett. I look forward to seeing what she does on the court."

McDowell, on the other hand, said what most conservative women think and feel: that ACB is someone young girls should aspire to be like, whether it's personally, professionally, or both.

"Democrats talk about women's empowerment, respect for women, but that's reserved for people, for ladies, who agree with them only politically," McDowell explained. "So this woman, Amy Coney Barrett, Supreme Court justice – thereabouts – deserves to be an inspiration for every young woman in this country [with] what she's accomplished professionally and personally. Sadly, in this day and age, it's not the case. More Democratic women should be speaking up about this."

The left can't stand Amy Coney Barrett because she's the anti-thesis to what they believe a woman should be. She's smart. She's beautiful. She's well articulated. She's from flyover country. She's had a successful career and a family. She didn't have to go to an Ivy League college or be part of the swamp to get to where she is.

Not only that but she has that "dogma" that Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) referenced a few years ago. She has morality and personal beliefs. And, of course, they run counter to the typical feminist perspective.

Democrats aren't interested in having women on the court. They're interested in having feminists on the court. And there's a big, big difference.

Conservative women realize we're different than men and we celebrate those differences. We realize women have the ability to carry new life inside us and men have the innate ability to protect us. Together, that's a beautiful thing. We realize that there are just somethings men are better at than women and vise versa. That's not sexist to say. It's being honest.

Feminists, on the other hand, do everything in their power to tear down men. They blame all their problems on the opposite sex because it's easier than actually addressing problems and coming up with real life solutions.

Amy Coney Barrett is proof that women can have a family and a career, that they can achieve great things without having to go to swanky colleges. And the left can't stand it.