BREAKING: Suspicious Package Found Outside of the Capitol Ahead of ACB Confirmation Vote

As the United States Senate prepares to hold a full floor vote on Judge Amy Coney Barrett's nomination for the Supreme Court, a suspicious package was found at the Capitol, the United States Capitol Police told multiple reporters. The package was discovered along the east entrance of the building, Fox News reported.

USCP: Suspicious pkg at the Capitol just before the Barrett confirmation vote: USCP: The USCP is responding to a Suspicious Package at the East Front of the U.S. Capitol Building: House Egg. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 26, 2020

According to the Daily Caller's Shelby Talcot, the block leading up to the Supreme Court was closed because of the package.

Just down the block from SCOTUS, the road has been shut down due to a “suspicious package,” an officer just told us pic.twitter.com/DyYf0xD3b8 — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) October 26, 2020

US Capitol Police are dealing with a suspicious package on Capitol grounds near the Supreme Court. Small demonstrations outside the court ongoing. — Van Applegate (@vbagate) October 26, 2020

As of now, protestors are lined up outside of the Supreme Court building. Our own Julio Rosas is on the ground, providing you insight into what's taking place.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information comes in.