Supreme Court

BREAKING: Suspicious Package Found Outside of the Capitol Ahead of ACB Confirmation Vote

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
|
 @eb454
|
Posted: Oct 26, 2020 7:10 PM
  Share   Tweet
BREAKING: Suspicious Package Found Outside of the Capitol Ahead of ACB Confirmation Vote

Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

As the United States Senate prepares to hold a full floor vote on Judge Amy Coney Barrett's nomination for the Supreme Court, a suspicious package was found at the Capitol, the United States Capitol Police told multiple reporters. The package was discovered along the east entrance of the building, Fox News reported.

According to the Daily Caller's Shelby Talcot, the block leading up to the Supreme Court was closed because of the package. 

As of now, protestors are lined up outside of the Supreme Court building. Our own Julio Rosas is on the ground, providing you insight into what's taking place.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information comes in.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

BREAKING: Senate Confirms Judge Barrett to Supreme Court
Reagan McCarthy
Schumer Has One Last Tantrum Before ACB Confirmation
Cortney O'Brien
WATCH: The Montage That Perfectly Sums Up Why the Rust Belt Should Trend Towards Trump
Beth Baumann
What a Liberal Voter Reportedly Did to Her Conservative Dad Is Just Deplorable
Matt Vespa
After Final Presidential Debate, Google Search Saw Quite a Spike Regarding Something About Voting
Matt Vespa
Sen. Sasse: Actually, McConnell Isn't the Guy Responsible for Tonight's Vote on Judge Barrett
Cortney O'Brien
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular