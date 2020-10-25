WATCH: Violent Antifa Thugs Attack 'Jews for Trump' Caravan Members

The largest "Jews for Trump" rally is currently underway in New York City. More than 1,000 cars decided to participate in the caravan throughout the Big Apple, but not everyone was happy about the enthusiasm for the president.

This is the New York Jews for Trump caravan. pic.twitter.com/4nhheyLl1r — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 25, 2020

More than a thousand vehicles in multiple parts of New York are part of a #JewsForTrump vehicle convoy all passing Trump Tower in #Manhattan and converging in Marine Park, Brooklyn for a show of support @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/vLEHms52BC — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 25, 2020

In fact, the caravan triggered some people to the point where they threw rocks and eggs on vehicles participating in the rally.

Eggs thrown on #JewsForTrump vehicle convoy in Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/IvMC4uGXKN — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) October 25, 2020

BREAKING: More rocks being thrown at Jews for Trump caravan rally in #Brooklyn, New York. pic.twitter.com/qU3a9qlcca — SV News ?? (@SVNewsAlerts) October 25, 2020

A bicyclist resorted to punching people's cars as they crossed the Brooklyn bridge.

This man is so upset that a #JewsForTrump vehicle convoy practically shut down the Brooklyn Bridge while heading to Manhattan, that he began punching vehicles. @NYPDnews @realDonaldTrump @TrumpWarRoom pic.twitter.com/6kSZKUoa0F — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) October 25, 2020

When the caravan made it to Manhattan, Antifa thugs came out in full force, attacking Trump supporters both inside and outside of their cars.

Antifa black bloc rioters attack the “Jews for Trump” caravan participants in Manhattan. The Village People is blasting in the background. pic.twitter.com/R2Fd2nTXbg — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 25, 2020

One Antifa member punched a caravan goer. As he tried to run away, a Trump supporter tripped him, causing him to fall to the ground.

NYC: Black bloc person who punches a “Jews for Trump” caravan participant gets knocked to the ground when he tries to run away. pic.twitter.com/WbPpFWEu2o — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 25, 2020

At least one person, a woman, was arrested. She was accused of spraying Trump supporters with pepper spray.

Woman arrested for spraying pepper spray at the #JewsForTrump vehicle convoy on 5 Avenue in Manhattan. pic.twitter.com/kfrwaLTJgT — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) October 25, 2020

This election has always been about law and order and security. Notice that Trump supporters can never gather and support their candidate without someone on the other side of the aisle going out of their way to hurt them. Why is it that the left is always so violent and angry? When they have their marches, those of us on the right don't show up and start beating on people. We respect their First Amendment right to peacefully assemble.

If you needed further proof that anti-Semitism is alive and well, here's your proof folks.