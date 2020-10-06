WATCH: 'Everytown' Staffer Admits the Group Is Scheming Voters and Is Afraid the NRA Will Find Out

Project Veritas on Tuesday released an undercover video of Everytown for Gun Safety's Data Director, Alan Bederka, admitting the gun control group actively schemes Americans into voting for their candidates. He also admitted Everytown is afraid of the National Rifle Association and the gun rights' group's ability to sue.

A prime example of voting scheming is taking place in Arizona where Senate candidate Mark Kelly, the famous astronaut who is married to former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, wants to push for strict gun control laws, like an assault weapons ban. According to Bederka, he doesn't emphasis that in his campaign although he favors the move

"You gotta beat their propagandaists. That's the problem," Bederka said with a smirk, referring to gun rights' groups.

"[Kelly] just doesn't make it a focal point of his campaign. Whereas if he's, you know, open about his opinions, but doesn't focus specifically on the ones that are less likely to change people's minds, there's a higher probability of him being able to enact the kind of legislation you're hoping to see enacted, you know?" he explained.

The Everytown for Gun Safety staffer described Kelly's website stances as "milquetoast proposals" and said he hoped the senate candidate, if elected, would push for even stricter gun control laws.

The most disturbing part of what he said, however, is that the gun control group and Kelly's campaign coordinate through hidden messages sent via press releases.

"Press releases is the most common way to do it, like different press releases that get released, you read the other people's press releases to find out what they're doing. So then you release your own to tell them what you're doing," Bederka explained. "And they kind of read each and work that way."

"It's an imperfect system. I mean, I wish we would just give up the goat and stop pretending that like we aren't connected and we have to keep this firewall or whatever but like, that's typically how it's done. It's like this kind of beat around the bush kind of thing," he said. "But if we do that is because if we didn't it would be bad for everything we believe in."

Interestingly enough, Bederka said the group and the Kelly campaign operate that way because they fear the National Rifle Association.

"The problem is that if the NRA were to find out, we were doing that, they would make hay out of it. They would take us to court and they would tear us apart. And it's not even necessarily that we would lose it's that the intractable legal battle that would unveil over it," he told the Project Veritas journalist. "They have a lot more money than we do. They have a lot more power than we do right now so they would stomp us if we made a mistake like that. It would put everything in jeopardy, which is why we're so careful not to coordinate."

It's no secret that Mark Kelly is a gun control activist. His wife founded the anti-Second Amendment group Giffords. They've actively worked to restrict Americans' rights to keep and bear arms (despite having armed security). Those of us who love and cherish our Second Amendment have warned about people like Kelly who pretend to be moderate but are really far left, especially when it comes to an assault weapons ban, universal background checks and red flag laws.

What Bederka did was confirm what we knew all along: these gun control groups are full of hot air. They're not as popular as they make themselves out to be. They don't have the support – either membership wise or monetarily – that gun owners do. The NRA has over 5 million members across the country (and there are even more Americans who are gun owners but not members of the NRA). That should tell you something.

When push comes to shove, gun owners show up. We vote. We knock on doors. We make phone calls. We do the footwork to make sure these elitists aren't sitting on their high horses, preventing us from protecting ourselves and our families.

The NRA is right. Buckle up, Everytown. It's about to be a bumpy ride.