A Strange Thing Happened to President Trump's Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

While President Donald Trump battles the Wuhan coronavirus at the Walter Reed Medical Center, someone who despises the president decided to destroy his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. It is not the first time this has happened, but this is definitely the most bizarre case.

It turns out a man dressed as the Incredible Hulk used a pickaxe to damage Trump's star. The man, who has since been identified as James Otis, showed up on the Hollywood Walk of Fame around 5 a.m. pacific time, with his costume on and weapon in hand.