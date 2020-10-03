BREAKING: Chris Christie Checks Himself Into a Hospital After a Positive COVID Test

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) on Saturday willingly checked himself into a hospital after testing positive for the Wuhan coronavirus.

I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19. I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two. I will be receiving medical attention today and will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition. — Governor Christie (@GovChristie) October 3, 2020

According to a tweet from the former governor, he made the decision in consultation with his doctor due to his history of asthma.

In consultation with my doctors, I checked myself into Morristown Medical Center this afternoon. While I am feeling good and only have mild symptoms, due to my history of asthma we decided this is an important precautionary measure. — Governor Christie (@GovChristie) October 3, 2020

I am thankful for our hardworking medical professionals and look forward to coming home soon. — Governor Christie (@GovChristie) October 3, 2020

After being admitted to the hospital, Christie has undergone a round of Remdesivir, CNN reported.

The former governor was one of the president's senior campaign advisers that helped Trump prepare for the first presidential debate. He was swabbed on Tuesday before the debate and his Wuhan coronavirus test came back negative. Christie was tested again Friday, despite having no symptoms, and that test also came back negative. It was Saturday when he began developing symptoms and when the coronavirus test was positive.

As of now, President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Trump Campaign Manager Bill Stepien, Sens. Mike Lee (R-UT), Thom Tillis (R-NC) and Ron Johnson (R-WI) are all positive for the virus.