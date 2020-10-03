BREAKING: Chris Christie Checks Himself Into a Hospital After a Positive COVID Test

Chris Christie

Chris Christie Checks Himself Into a Hospital After a Positive COVID Test

Oct 03, 2020
Source: AP Photo/Mel Evans, File

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) on Saturday willingly checked himself into a hospital after testing positive for the Wuhan coronavirus. 

According to a tweet from the former governor, he made the decision in consultation with his doctor due to his history of asthma.

After being admitted to the hospital, Christie has undergone a round of Remdesivir, CNN reported.

The former governor was one of the president's senior campaign advisers that helped Trump prepare for the first presidential debate. He was swabbed on Tuesday before the debate and his Wuhan coronavirus test came back negative. Christie was tested again Friday, despite having no symptoms, and that test also came back negative. It was Saturday when he began developing symptoms and when the coronavirus test was positive.

As of now, President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Trump Campaign Manager Bill Stepien, Sens. Mike Lee (R-UT), Thom Tillis (R-NC) and Ron Johnson (R-WI) are all positive for the virus.

