WATCH: Kamala Harris Attempts to Do Damage Control Following the First Presidential Debate

Late Tuesday night Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) attempted to clean up at least one of former Vice President Joe Biden's blunders that took place during the first presidential debate. Biden refused to answer whether or not he would support packing the Supreme Court, a move that Democrats have talked about should President Trump's nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, be confirmed to the High Court.

"His answer on court packing, adding more justices to the Court, just sounds like a straight up dodge. Why won't he talk about what he wants to do, what he thinks should happen?" CBSN's John Dickerson asked.

"I think he's very clear, John, that he is focused – as we all should be – on the next 35 days. And he's focused on, one, the process by which we're even having the conversation about the United States Supreme Court," she explained.

Harris went on to say that her and others recently paid tributes and respect to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

"And now we see the president and the senate majority leader are pushing through a nominee while Americans are voting. We're not even talking about a debate has occurred in the past election year," the vice presidential nominee said. "We're talking about literally doing an election, almost a million people have voted and they're trying to ram this nominee through, clearly for political purposes."

Instead of explaining where the Biden-Harris campaign stood on packing the Supreme Court, Harris said she agreed with Biden's approach of focusing on the "conversation" surrounding the topic.

Harris can't answer this question because she knows it's a messy one and it's not one that bodes well for their campaign. Democrats threatened to pack the Court last year if SCOTUS decided to hear a gun case. GOP senators had to step in and say the Court needs to be independent of the judiciary (which is how our Founding Fathers intended it to be). It's the same mess. Democrats are threatening to pack the Court to benefit them because something they didn't like is taking place. Oh well. Elections have consequences.

Dems can compare this to 2016 but it's a totally different scenario. In 2016 we had divided government, with Obama running the White House and Republicans controlling the Senate. Because we have a unified government, with Trump in the White House and Republicans still controlling the Senate, Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation is almost guaranteed. If the roles were reversed, you bet your butt Democrats would be ramming through whatever progressive nominee they wanted it.