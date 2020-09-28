Supreme Court

WATCH: Kamala Babbles When Asked About Packing the Supreme Court

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
|
 @eb454
|
Posted: Sep 28, 2020 11:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
WATCH: Kamala Babbles When Asked About Packing the Supreme Court

Source: Alex Wong/Pool via AP

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) refused to say whether or not she supports packing the Supreme Court with additional justices should the Senate move forward with confirming Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Interestingly enough, that stance contradicts what she said a year-and-a-half ago before she was tapped as former Vice President Joe Biden's running mate.

"If Judge Barrett is confirmed and the Democrats have control of the Senate next year, and the White House and the House of Representatives, should the Supreme Court be expanded?" MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell asked.

"You know, let's – I think that, first of all, Joe's been very clear that, um, he's going to, to, to pay attention to the fact, and I'm with him on this 1000 percent," Harris said. "Pay attention to the fact, right now, Lawrence, people are voting. They're voting."

Her position seemingly changed. In May of 2019 Harris said she would be "open" to packing the Supreme Court.

"I’m open to this conversation about increasing the number of people on the United States Supreme Court,” Harris said at the time, The Hill reported.

Harris also said she would consider limiting how many justices a president can nominate and setting term limits for justices that sit on the nation's highest court.

“We are on the verge of a crisis of confidence in the Supreme Court. We have to take this challenge head-on, and everything is on the table to do that," Harris told POLITICO in March of 2019.

It's rather obvious Harris didn't say her true thoughts on packing the court. The Biden campaign must have discovered that "expanding" the court isn't popular with Americans, especially when the move would be made out of spite and not need.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
READ: President Trump's Letter to Governors About COVID
Beth Baumann
New CDC Coronavirus Survival Rates Torches the Democrats’ Lockdown Regime
Matt Vespa
CNN Anchor Snaps at WH Deputy Press Secretary After He Accuses NYT of Coordinating with Dems
Julio Rosas

'Atrocious': How a Trump Shop Owner in WI Sees Defunding the Police
Beth Baumann
Graham Announces When Barrett Nomination Will Be Out of Judiciary Committee
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
Liberal Reporter Zeroes In On Why The NYT Tax Story Is Actually Good for Trump
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Bob Gorrell
View Cartoon
Most Popular