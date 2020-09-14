Colorado

Why a Democrat Secretary of State Slapped the USPS with a Lawsuit

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
|
 @eb454
|
Posted: Sep 14, 2020 6:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
Why a Democrat Secretary of State Slapped the USPS with a Lawsuit

Source: AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold (D) on Saturday filed a lawsuit against the United States Postal Service (USPS) and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy over pre-election mailers that are being sent out across the United States. According to Griswold, the mailer provides information that is wrong in Colorado and a handful of other states. 

Specifically, Griswold takes issue with the language saying voters must "request a ballot" in order to vote by mail in November. Colorado is one of numerous states that send ballots to every registered voters. 

"These false statements will confuse Colorado voters, likely causing otherwise-eligible voters to wrongly believe that they may not participate in the upcoming election. This attempt at voter suppression violates the United States Constitution and federal statutes and must be stopped immediately," the complaint stated, according to CNN.

In fact, Griswold went on an entire Twitter rant about the situation:

USPS spokesman Dave Partenheimer defended the mailer, saying "the mail-piece -- which has already been delivered to most households and will reach every American residential mailing and P.O. Box address in the coming week -- contains a single set of simple recommendations for voters throughout the nation, regardless of where they live and where they vote."

"The main message of the mail-piece is that voters should plan ahead, educate themselves about voting options available in their jurisdiction, and, if they choose to vote by mail, to give themselves enough time to receive, complete and return their ballot," he told CNN.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
'I Feel Fragile': Hilarious 'Woke' NYT Op-Ed Shows How Trump Has Broken the Minds of Liberal America
Matt Vespa
Yes, A Liberal Think Tank Actually Tweeted This After Two LA Sheriff Deputies Were Ambushed Over the Weekend
Matt Vespa
We Know Why a Dem FL Gubernatorial Candidate Was In a Hotel Room with Drugs and a Reported Gay Escort
Matt Vespa
Journalistic Extortion: Atlantic Column Promises More Riots and Looting if Biden Doesn't Win
Ellie Bufkin
Mitch McConnell Calls Out Democrats' Filibuster Hypocrisy
Reagan McCarthy

EXCLUSIVE: AG Barr Discusses Timing of the Durham Investigation
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular