Photo Evidence Shows Biden Is Being Spoon-Fed Answers During Every Interview

There has been speculation about whether former Vice President Joe Biden relies on teleprompters to conduct media interviews. Most of us were pretty certain he utilized the technology. After all, he seemed to be well-spoken (for the most part) during media interviews that took place in his basement. When he's out in public doing spontaneous interviews or giving speeches, he frequently loses his train of thought and struggles to speak.

On Saturday a clip surfaced on Twitter showing a teleprompter in the reflection of a picture:

The clip surfaced after Fox News' Bret Baier asked Biden spokesman TJ Ducklo if the former vice president relies on a teleprompter. Instead of answering the question, Ducklo dodged the question, saying the teleprompter theory was “straight from the Trump campaign talking points" and used to "distract the American people."

“They talk about it every day because they don’t have a coherent argument for why Donald Trump deserves re-election, deserves four more years," the spokesman said. "We know that he lied to the American people, we know that he has not shown leadership during this crisis and they are desperate to throw anything they can against the wall to try to distract from that fact."

"I understand, but you can't answer the question," Baier replied.

"Bret, I'm not going to allow the Trump campaign to funnel their questions through Fox News and get me to respond to that," Ducklo said. 

Ducklo couldn't respond to the question because he'd have to flat out lie and say Biden doesn't use a teleprompter, which could come back to haunt him (as evidenced by the Twitter thread above) or he can confirm the rumors and that means the Trump campaign would be right about the Democratic candidate not having a grasp on reality. Either way, it's a lose-lose scenario for the Biden camp.

