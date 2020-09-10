The Biden campaign's national press secretary, TJ Ducklo, sat down with Fox News's Bret Baier on Thursday to not answer a question about the candidate's dependence on teleprompters.

"Does Joe Biden ever use a teleprompter during local interviews or to answer Q&A with supporters," Baier asked the press secretary.

"Bret, we are not going to, this is, this is straight from the Trump campaign ... and what it does Bret, is it's trying to distract the American people from the candidate," Ducklo dodged.

Baier noted the Trump campaign is raising the issue every day and gave the Biden spokesperson another opportunity to respond.

"They talk about it every day Bret because they don't have a coherent strategy," Ducklo dodged again.

"Well you have an answer: Yes or no?" asked Baier once more.

Ducklo never answered the question, steering the conversation back to President Trump's response to the coronavirus and smearing the president as an incompetent leader.

But if the Biden team wants to raise the question of competence, then it's relevant to know whether Biden is of sound mind enough to give unscripted responses to local reporters or answer softball questions from friendly supporters. Are they afraid of the American people finding out Joe Biden is indeed the Trojan horse for the far-left's takeover of the executive branch?