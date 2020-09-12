Pollsters Believe Voters Can Be 'Persuaded' on a Controversial Topic

As time goes on, the world is becoming more and more accepting of the LGBT community. It's something that is frequently talked about on television programs and retail companies are even producing commercials and ads with LGBT couples.

To continue with their progress, Britain is now requiring LGBT sex education in schools. In Secondary School – the American equivalent of middle and high school – students are now being taught about sexual orientation and gender identity. Younger students, particularly elementary-aged kids, are learning about "different families," specifically LGBT families.