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Tipsheet

A Lot of People Are Whipping Out the Receipts Shredding the Reason Why Joe Kent Left Counterterror Post

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 18, 2026 6:30 AM
A Lot of People Are Whipping Out the Receipts Shredding the Reason Why Joe Kent Left Counterterror Post
AP Photo/Nathan Howard, File

We’ve figured this out. Dmitri expanded on it in his VIP post: Joe Kent, the now-former director of the National Counterterrorism Center, resigned yesterday, citing the Iran war. Operation Epic Fury was an Israeli venture, and Trump gave in to their pressure campaign. Oh, and Iran, the world’s biggest state sponsor of terrorism that had killed hundreds of Americans and was actively seeking nuclear weapons, wasn’t a threat to us, or something.  

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Well, he was a known leaker who was cut out of the loop long ago. Also, he appeared quite eager about bombing Iran not too long ago. The letter was unnecessary, but it seems everyone, even the president, is criticizing Kent for his overall reasoning. The leak issue is more serious. You can’t have someone like that—an appointee whose Senate-confirmed and holds a security clearance—working against you this way. That’s Deep State stuff. The initial reports that the Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, was asked to fire Kent but refused were also false.   

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Related:

IRAN ISRAEL NATIONAL SECURITY TULSI GABBARD

Man, even Mitch McConnell got in on this. 

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 


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