A Lot of People Are Whipping Out the Receipts Shredding the Reason Why Joe Kent Left Counterterror Post

We’ve figured this out. Dmitri expanded on it in his VIP post: Joe Kent, the now-former director of the National Counterterrorism Center, resigned yesterday, citing the Iran war. Operation Epic Fury was an Israeli venture, and Trump gave in to their pressure campaign. Oh, and Iran, the world’s biggest state sponsor of terrorism that had killed hundreds of Americans and was actively seeking nuclear weapons, wasn’t a threat to us, or something.

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Well, he was a known leaker who was cut out of the loop long ago. Also, he appeared quite eager about bombing Iran not too long ago. The letter was unnecessary, but it seems everyone, even the president, is criticizing Kent for his overall reasoning. The leak issue is more serious. You can’t have someone like that—an appointee whose Senate-confirmed and holds a security clearance—working against you this way. That’s Deep State stuff. The initial reports that the Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, was asked to fire Kent but refused were also false.

Definitely. I personally think we should have crushed their ballistic & nuke capes, but Trump has a plan, he has definitely earned the confidence of any clear eyed observer. — Joe Kent (@joekent16jan19) January 8, 2020

Joe Kent testified before the Senate one year ago that Iran and its terror proxies threatened U.S. servicemembers in the Middle East. He said it would be an honor to return to the fight against terrorism, and he pledged to lead with integrity and accountability. The virulent… — U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell (@SenMcConnell) March 17, 2026

On background from ODNI --



It's true, KENT was not involved in briefings on Iran.

However, GABBARD was never asked to fire him, or else she would have.

GABBARD has been touch with the WH since KENT's resignation (today).



Meanwhile - a second senior U.S. Official tells FOX the… https://t.co/jasMRFA2TW — Aishah Hasnie (@aishahhasnie) March 17, 2026

NEW: Intelligence official tells @realDailyWire that it’s true that Joe Kent wasn’t part of the planning of the Iran war or briefings on the war.



It is not true that DNI’s Tulsi Gabbard was asked by the White House to fire Kent, source says— if she had been asked to do so, she… — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) March 17, 2026

Man, even Mitch McConnell got in on this.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.



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