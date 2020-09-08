Why LA County Slapped Grace Community Church with a Fine

Grace Community Church has had a target on its back since they decided to buck California Gov. Gavin Newsom's (D) Wuhan coronavirus declaration that bans church assemblies. The City of Los Angeles slapped the church with a cease and desist letter and threatened to charge both the church and Pastor MacArthur, as an individual, a $1,000 a day fine. The pastor also faces the possibility of being arrested should in-person services to continue.

The church held firm in its position and even challenged the City in court. A judge ruled in Grace Community Church's favor, saying they were deemed an essential service. The order allowed them to remain open and hold indoor services inside the church until a full hearing takes place on September 4.

The County of Los Angeles decided to circumvent the order. The County's Public Works Department Issued a 30-day termination notice to the church for a lease agreement for a large portion of the parking lot, which has been in place continuously since 1975.

Los Angeles County decided to hurt the church, yet again. This time, the County is focused on Wuhan coronavirus signs, saying the church failed to comply. Interestingly enough, Grace Community Church has signs posted throughout the property.

“Please do not enter if you have an elevated temperature, a cough, or any flu-like symptoms," the sign posted around the church campus stated.

Apparently signs asking people not to enter if they have an elevated temperature or symptoms of Covid (located at every entrance & exit) aren’t good enough for LA County.



The bullying and harassment continues. This is NOT about health. LA County just wants to shut down church. https://t.co/bJLEm7PCEL pic.twitter.com/6DKqi9tEI8 — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) September 9, 2020

The County inspector took issue with the signs, saying they should have been located at the front and back of the church. The signs are also supposed to tell people to wash their hands or use sanitizer, wear a face mask and maintain social distancing, Todd Starnes reported.

Because the church supposedly failed to follow those Wuhan coronavirus guidelines, LA County slapped them with a $1,000 fine.

This whole thing is ridiculous. But because Grace Community Church decided to put up a fight and challenge the governor's orders, local officials are doing everything in their power to go after the congregation. This should raise alarms for anyone and everyone. This is a religious freedom issue.