The ACLU Is Making Demands of Kenosha Officials

The American Civil Liberties Union on Thursday called for the ousting of three public officials in Kenosha, Wisconsin following the death of Jacob Blake and two rioters. The ALCU believes that all three of the deaths could have been prevented had elected officials done their job appropriately.

Specifically, the ALCU takes issue with Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis, who said some of the deaths could have been prevented if people followed the curfew that was put in place.