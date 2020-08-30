Democratic Operative Goes Into Detail About How He Rigged Elections

With the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic still raging on, most states are looking at some sort of mail-in voting for the November General Election. In fact, some states won't even offer in-person voting. It will be entirely conducted by mail. President Donald Trump has repeatedly called into question just how secure main-in voting really is and the potential for fraud.

In fact, a reporter in Pennsylvania conducted an mock election to see how many ballots would be returned once they were mailed from different parts of Philadelphia. The USPS lost three percent of the ballots. Back in May the Department of Justice pressed charges on a mail carrier for altering mail-in ballot request forms. And who could forget: the primary elections in New York's 12th and 15th Congressional Districts took more than six weeks to count because election officials were unprepared for a massive increase in absentee ballots.

Despite what we know, there's still a debate over whether or not vote fraud is an issue... until now.

A Democratic political operative in New Jersey admitted to the New York Post that for decades he changed votes in a number of local legislative, mayoral and congressional races across the state. In particular, the operative noted that he changed votes in elections in Paterson, Atlantic City, Camden, Newark, Hoboken and Hudson County.

“An election that is swayed by 500 votes, 1,000 votes — it can make a difference,” the operative told the Post. “It could be enough to flip states.”

Not only did this man change votes himself but he led teams of people who did the same thing. He even trained 20 operatives in New York and New Jersey as well as one of 2020's major swing states, Pennsylvania.

“There is no race in New Jersey — form City Council to United States Senate — that we haven’t worked on,” the operative explained. “I worked on a fire commissioner’s race in Burlington County. The smaller the race the easier it is to do.”

The fraudster said in some elections he made phony ballots because there were no watermarks or stamps used for security.

“I just put [the ballot] through the copy machine and it comes out the same way,” he explained.

The envelopes were the security feature and there was no way to duplicate them. His team would go to voters and offer to return their ballots. When voters would agree, the team would take those ballots back, use boiling water to loosen the glue, pop open the envelope, pull out the real ballot, replace with the fraudulent ballot and reseal the envelope. Each ballot took less than five minutes to change.

In order to keep from getting caught, the operative would mail the ballots throughout the city to keep people from being suspicious. It was that sloppiness, he said, that raised flags in the Paterson, New Jersey city council race earlier this year.

But mail carriers are also in on this.

“You have a postman who is a rabid anti-Trump guy and he’s working in Bedminster or some Republican stronghold … He can take those [filled-out] ballots, and knowing 95% are going to a Republican, he can just throw those in the garbage," he explained.

Some carriers would even grab ballots and hand them over to the operative so they could be used fraudulently.

Nursing home facilities were another area where the operative cashed in on votes.

“There are nursing homes where the nurse is actually a paid operative. And they go room by room by room to these old people who still want to feel like they’re relevant,” he told the Post “[They] literally fill it out for them.”

And then there were times when members of the operative's crew would show up to polling locations in states like New Jersey and New York, where ID is not required to vote. They crew member would be given the name of a registered voter who routinely missed presidential and municipal elections, information that is available to the public. The crew member would then vote as that person.

“You fill out these index cards with that person’s name and district and you go around the city and say, ‘You’re going to be him, you’re going to be him,” he recalled.

All the fraudster had to do was fake the signature as best as he or she could.

Even the local board of election offices are rigged. While both parties argue over which ballots should be thrown out because of irregularities, the fraudster's team had an upper hand. If they saw a bent corner on an envelope, they would let the ballot go through, knowing it was done by the operative and his team.

“It doesn’t stay bent, but you can tell it’s been bent. Until the [certificate] is approved, the ballot doesn’t matter. They don’t get to see the ballot unless they approve the [certificate]," he explained. “I invented bending corners."

When a ballot makes it past that point, the rest is history.

"Once a ballot is opened, it’s an anonymous ballot," he explained.

There's your proof, folks. Right from the horse's mouth. But the mainstream media will still tell us we're wearing our tinfoil hats and being paranoid.