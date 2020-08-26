Here's How a Conservative Reporter Rushed to Save a Wounded Man in Kenosha

Throughout the summer, conservative journalists have been on the ground across the country covering riots. Townhall's Julio Rosas, Blaze TV's Elijah Schaffer and The Daily Caller's Richie McGinniss and Shelby Talcott have covered the nightly chaos in Minneapolis, Portland, Atlanta and now in Kenosha, Wisconsin. They've gone where the mainstream media is afraid to go. They're reporting what's actually happening, not giving the "peaceful protest" line that the MSM is running with.

McGinniss went above and beyond the call of duty in the early hours Wednesday morning when he literally used the shirt off his back to help save a man that was shot in the head.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

BREAKING:



Shots have been fired at the riot in #Kenosha.



One man has reportedly been shot. We will update when details become available. pic.twitter.com/V8C1uybPpJ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 26, 2020

WARNING GRAPHIC



The guy in this video helping the man who had just been shot is Daily Caller reporter @RichieMcGinniss.



Literally taking the shirt off his back to help save his life.pic.twitter.com/P59hoUDYj6 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 26, 2020

BREAKING they shot someone in the head at the #KENOSHA riot RIGHT NOW



I repeat someone has been shot in what appears to be the head while looting a car shop



I can not confirm the exact wound location but he’s white and losing a lot of blood



I will update who shot him! pic.twitter.com/xZ6v5mpI82 — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) August 26, 2020

According to The Daily Caller, McGinniss carried the man to the hospital to seek medical attention.

Here is video of @RichieMcGinniss carrying the man to the hospital. Richie is okay.



There are reportedly two people who have been shot at the #KenoshaRiot pic.twitter.com/4ZsLd5zieJ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 26, 2020

Schaffer heard from multiple witnesses that the gunshot victim was a rioter attempting to loot the building that was being patrolled by the Boogaloos, a far-right extremist movement. One of the Boogaloos members allegedly shot the looter in the head.

Official witness making a statement to officers that it was the boogaloo boy militia protecting a business that was being destroyed



A second witness told me the same account off camera



That is what I thought I saw too but I had to confirm. Details can still change pic.twitter.com/3CnPtODX5o — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) August 26, 2020

According to Rosas and Talcott, a second shooting broke out immediately following:

??????: Multiple gunshots are fired after people chased a guy with a rifle. Rifle dude tripped and fell. He fired his gun at a guy who jumped on top of him. pic.twitter.com/BfV244MMnc — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 26, 2020

Julio got footage of the second shooting.



It looks like the guy accused of shooting the first victim possibly shot the second victim. Not confirmed. This is insane. https://t.co/DoC6KowAXC — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 26, 2020

Regardless of what transpired or why, there's one thing that is certain: Richie McGinniss deserves major, major credit for jumping into action to help someone who was injured. Not many people would be brave enough to jump into action like that, especially when they're there solely to observe and report what's happening on the ground.

Hopefully things calm down soon. After all, late Monday night, Schaffer had a rioter pull a gun on him. On Tuesday, an elderly man was beat to a bloody pulp for defending his business. And now this.