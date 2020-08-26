Riots

Here's How a Conservative Reporter Rushed to Save a Wounded Man in Kenosha

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
 @eb454
Posted: Aug 26, 2020 1:40 AM
Throughout the summer, conservative journalists have been on the ground across the country covering riots. Townhall's Julio Rosas, Blaze TV's Elijah Schaffer and The Daily Caller's Richie McGinniss and Shelby Talcott have covered the nightly chaos in Minneapolis, Portland, Atlanta and now in Kenosha, Wisconsin. They've gone where the mainstream media is afraid to go. They're reporting what's actually happening, not giving the "peaceful protest" line that the MSM is running with.

McGinniss went above and beyond the call of duty in the early hours Wednesday morning when he literally used the shirt off his back to help save a man that was shot in the head.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

According to The Daily Caller, McGinniss carried the man to the hospital to seek medical attention.

Schaffer heard from multiple witnesses that the gunshot victim was a rioter attempting to loot the building that was being patrolled by the Boogaloos, a far-right extremist movement. One of the Boogaloos members allegedly shot the looter in the head.

According to Rosas and Talcott, a second shooting broke out immediately following:

Regardless of what transpired or why, there's one thing that is certain: Richie McGinniss deserves major, major credit for jumping into action to help someone who was injured. Not many people would be brave enough to jump into action like that, especially when they're there solely to observe and report what's happening on the ground.

Hopefully things calm down soon. After all, late Monday night, Schaffer had a rioter pull a gun on him. On Tuesday, an elderly man was beat to a bloody pulp for defending his business. And now this.

