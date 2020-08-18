DNC

Reminder: Schumer Was the One Who Waged War on SCOTUS

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
 @eb454
Posted: Aug 18, 2020 9:53 PM
Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Tuesday told Democratic National Committee viewers that he believes President Donald Trump has divided the country. 

“Donald Trump has divided our country, diminished our greatness and demeaned everything that this statue represents," Schumer said in his address.

Schumer seems to forget that he threatened Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch for their stance on cases. 

The Minority Leader isn't the only Democrat who went after the Supreme Court. In fact, a handful of Democratic Senators signed onto an amicus curiae brief in New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. City of New York, arguing the high court should not hear the caseDemocrats' threatened to pack the court with liberal justices if the court took up the case. Their goal was simple: Democrats wanted to ensure they would get the outcomes they wanted in cases. 

As Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) noted in his response, Democrats "openly threatened this Court with political retribution if it failed to dismiss the petition as moot.  The brief’s final paragraph warned: 'The Supreme Court is not well. And the people know it. Perhaps the Court can heal itself before the public demands it be ‘restructured in order to reduce the influence of politics.’ Particularly on the urgent issue of gun control, a nation desperately needs it to heal.'  The implication is as plain as day: Dismiss this case, or we’ll pack the Court."

If anybody wants to talk about division, Schumer should look in the mirror.

Most Popular