Wow: A Christian Leader Is Making the Case That the 'Wrong Trump' Died

Following the death of Robert Trump, President Donald Trump's 71-year-old younger brother, Democrats took to Twitter to voice their disdain for the president. In fact, the hashtag #WrongTrump was trending because they wish it was the president who had died, not his brother.

What's even worse is this trend was started by a "Bishop."

Lord, I know you don’t make mistakes, but are you sure that was the right brother? — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) August 16, 2020

Dear Grim Reaper,



You took the #wrongtrump. — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) August 16, 2020

“I don’t take any responsibility at all for taking the #wrongtrump. It’s the Democrats fault.”



- The Grim Reaper pic.twitter.com/yQmGs2mN2w — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) August 16, 2020

Lefties wanting to see someone dead because they disagree with the person's politics is nothing new. A Christian advocating for that is absolutely disgusting.

And it lead others to share the same kind of hatred:

What did he promise the devil for the Grim Reaper to take the #wrongtrump ??? pic.twitter.com/12013X74Th — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) August 16, 2020

Some are upset that #wrongtrump is trending. If 45 was an actual person, not a monster w/o a heart, this would be a but over the top. However, he is someone is stands for the worst things in the world. It is what it is. Carry on. — jenn for ??biden-harris?? (@true_blue_j) August 16, 2020

#wrongtrump Come on 2020, at least do something right — 7Traitor Joe²8 (@Studio_Gibby) August 16, 2020

The simpsons got the #wrongtrump it appears . Close though , but not close enough. pic.twitter.com/aiq9yfMwl7 — VibezOfAnimeLife (@Agnikaivibez) August 16, 2020

As Pastor Greg Locke said, this is why Trump will be re-elected in November:

The #wrongtrump trend is heinous and heartless. However, it’s exactly why @realDonaldTrump will win once again. The Left is fueled by hate, revenge, wrath and immaturity. #MAGA — Pastor Greg Locke (@pastorlocke) August 16, 2020

No one should be wanting to see the president die. That's just wrong. If conservatives said this when President Obama was in office, leftists would throwing their arms in the air, claiming people are racist and vile. Why is this no different? Oh, that's right. Because Trump Derangement Syndrome is alive and well.