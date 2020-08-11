primary

Rep. Ilhan Omar Defeats Her Primary Opponent

Beth Baumann
 @eb454
Posted: Aug 11, 2020 9:55 PM
Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Freshman Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D) on Tuesday won her primary against progressive challenger Antone Melton-Meaux.

According to Decision Desk, Omar received 82,955 votes, which equates to 56.85 percent of the vote. Melton-Meaux received 58,1163 votes, which equates to 39.87 percent. Three other candidates were on the ballot but none of them received more than two percent of the vote. 

Melton-Meaux was banking on Omar's national name recognition and spotlight as a means of ousting her from office. According to the challenge, Omar isn't focused on doing the work for the people in her district.

"The residents feel deeply that Congresswoman Omar is out of touch with the district and has been focused on her own personal pursuits and celebrity to the detriment of the work that needs to be done for the 5th," Melton-Meaux told NPR before the primary.

Both Omar and Melton-Meaux raised significant amounts of cash. 

