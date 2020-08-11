Rep. Ilhan Omar Defeats Her Primary Opponent

Freshman Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D) on Tuesday won her primary against progressive challenger Antone Melton-Meaux.

According to Decision Desk, Omar received 82,955 votes, which equates to 56.85 percent of the vote. Melton-Meaux received 58,1163 votes, which equates to 39.87 percent. Three other candidates were on the ballot but none of them received more than two percent of the vote.

I've seen enough: Rep. Ilhan Omar (D) wins renomination in #MN05, defeating Antone Melton-Meaux (D). — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) August 12, 2020

Decision Desk HQ projects Ilhan Omar has won the MN House District 05 Democratic Primary.



Race called at 09:41 PM Easternhttps://t.co/xKUonEIQnE — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) August 12, 2020

90 percent of precincts in. Omar 57-40. Hard to see this one changing. She’s going back to Congress. #mn05 pic.twitter.com/Vd3YL68GiZ — David Brauer (@dbrauer) August 12, 2020

First-term progressive Rep. @IlhanMN, a member of the Squad, has defeated primary challenger @Antone_MN in Minnesota’s 5th congressional district, @DecisionDeskHQ projects. Omar faced the most competitive primary challenge of all the Squad members in 2020 https://t.co/EOoR7jn3R9 pic.twitter.com/pihdmWEE6a — Grace Panetta (@grace_panetta) August 12, 2020

“Bankrolled by pro-Israel donors, Antone Melton-Meaux has spent more than twice as much as Omar the on television ads, and outside groups have kicked in to increase his advantage.”https://t.co/aljaPxp81i



Money wasted as @IlhanMN easily rolls to victory: https://t.co/uQvLW5kPrJ — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 12, 2020

Melton-Meaux was banking on Omar's national name recognition and spotlight as a means of ousting her from office. According to the challenge, Omar isn't focused on doing the work for the people in her district.

"The residents feel deeply that Congresswoman Omar is out of touch with the district and has been focused on her own personal pursuits and celebrity to the detriment of the work that needs to be done for the 5th," Melton-Meaux told NPR before the primary.

