Celebrities Celebrate Harris Being Tapped as Biden's Running Mate

Hollywood attempts to make themselves out to be diverse and welcoming to conservatives, despite all of us knowing that's completely false.

Once former Vice President Joe Biden announced Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) as his running mate, celebrities took to Twitter to cheer on the Democratic Party's ticket. They also encouraged others on the social media platform to have Harris' back, meaning liberals, progressives and Democrats across the board should defend the senators whenever she undergoes scrutiny.

Here are just some of the tweets:

WARNING: Some have strong language

Sen.KamalaHarris this is a great moment. Let’s take care of her and make sure we are supportive of her because this is a no nonsense race and she is ready. Go Kamala!! — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) August 11, 2020

Congratulations to Kamala Harris, a frequent gues on The View. She will be an awesome partner to V.P. Biden. — Joy Behar (@JoyVBehar) August 11, 2020

Real actual tears of joy over here in the Hart household https://t.co/FuwDcuWOte — P!nk (@Pink) August 11, 2020

Of course, calling into question Harris' past and her record are somehow "sexist and racist political attacks," at least according to comedian Amy Schumer (who really isn't all that funny).

The sexist and racist political attacks on @KamalaHarris have already begun. Let’s demand that the media keep these ignorant, bad-faith attacks out of their 2020 election coverage. Let her know: #WeHaveHerBack https://t.co/J7jS49Dduf — Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) August 11, 2020

Excited Joe Biden picked Kamala Harris for Vice President?! Don’t miss her FIRST nationwide address Wednesday, August 19th at the convention! ???? #DemConvention here: https://t.co/N61mCVectU pic.twitter.com/ggpiD7Gssc — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 11, 2020

Some, like Cher, are so excited they seem to think Biden has already won the White House.

THANK YOU GOD????.WE ARE DANCING AROUND WITH JOY IN OUR ??’S?? THIS IS A GREAT DAY FOR AMERICA??

WE HAVE BRAINS,& BEAUTY??

they have nothing — Cher (@cher) August 11, 2020

???????????????????Congrats and well deserved Sen. Kamala Harris!! Love to see and support it! Appreciate you JB https://t.co/OErXQ5TqQL — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 11, 2020

I will be voting for these people. Thank you. https://t.co/AFgPcRGKMe — billy eichner (@billyeichner) August 11, 2020

Great Decision!!!! #KamalaHarris We've now an unbeatable ticket to start undoing the damage, taking names and kicking ass, and working together as a nation to make us ALL proud. So Happy. I couldn't love this more!!!!!! — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) August 11, 2020

fuck yes. excited to vote!! still amazed Election Day isn't a national holiday. it needs to be celebrated, with a post vote bar crawl. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 11, 2020

For whatever reason, Democrats love to talk about history. They did it when Obama became the first black president. They're doing it again with Harris because she's the first black woman to be a vice presidential nominee.

Overwhelmed by this historic moment. @KamalaHarris is the first Black woman & first Asian-American/Indian to be a VP nominee of major party. My heart is soaring for all the kids out there who see themselves in her and will dream bigger because of this. #KamalaHarrisForVP — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) August 11, 2020

Excited for what’s to come. Now go register to vote https://t.co/ftLFpfJXo5 — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) August 11, 2020

Not cool, Joe. You know Pence can't be alone onstage to debate Harris. Why put that poor, frail flower through all this angst? https://t.co/RSaWPIh3rI — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) August 11, 2020

??????Joe Biden????Kamala Harris???? They will lead an administration of knowledgeable people we can trust to make the best decisions. No more liars, grifters, simpletons, imbeciles & sycophants — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) August 11, 2020

No more caging kids. No more spewing hate. Allies cd count on us again. Putin wd back off. No more global ridicule. Kids cd listen to POTUS speeches again. Earth cd heal. No more $340M of our $$ for golfing. No more Kushners. We could sleep knowing we are in capable hands???? — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) August 11, 2020

Hollywood seems to think they have the November election locked down.

Newsflash: people still have to vote. Your candidate chose his running mate. That didn't mean you suddenly won the presidency.