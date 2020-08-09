Wallace Won't Let Pelosi Forget Congress Failed to Compromise on a Coronavirus Relief Package

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) made her rounds on Sunday talk shows to discuss President Donald Trump's Wuhan coronavirus Executive Orders that he signed on Saturday. According to the speaker, Trump's moves are "unconstitutional slop" and do very little to address the American peoples' needs.

"While it has the illusion of saying we're going to have a moratorium on evictions, it says, 'I'm gonna ask the folks in charge to study if that's feasible.' While he says he's going to do the payroll tax, what he's doing is undermining Social Security and Medicare, so these are illusions," she explained. "These are illusions."

According to the speaker, Democrats' bill would address food insecurity, while Republicans' bill would not. She also stated that Trump's EOs don't address other issues, like school reopenings.

Fox News' Chris Wallace reminded Pelosi that having no bill doesn't provide any kind of relief, while Trump's EO provides something.

"You're known as a 'master negotiator,' but didn't you mess this one up?" Wallace asked. "You talk about all the things that the president's bill ... now, because there's no deal at all, cities and states won't get any money. There's no money for the post office. There's no money for hospitals. There's no money for state boards of election."

"You knew that the president was threatening to take executive action. I understand that you weren't going to get everything you wanted, should you have cut a deal and are you ready to go back into talks to try to come up with a fuller package?" the Fox host asked.

Pelosi stated that the president's EOs doesn't provide funding for the things he wants funded. Instead, it implements a "complicated formula" that's used to get money to Americans.

Wallace pushed back again, saying some kind of funding is better than no funding.

"The point I'm trying to make is [the Republicans] were offering $150 billion for cities and states. You were wanted $900 billion. The result of no deal is that cities and states – while we do agree need some money – are going to get nothing," Wallace said. "The question is – and I'm not saying it's all your fault or it's all the Republicans' fault – the failure to make a deal is going to result in people in a lot of entities that were in need, ending up with nothing."

Pelosi is mad that President Trump circumvented Congress and passed these Executive Orders. Whether or not they're constitutional is a question that's up to the courts, especially since the Power of the Purse belongs to Congress.

If Pelosi and Schumer are serious about helping the American people, they would get back to the negotiation table and come up with a compromise everyone can live with.